If you're an avid e-reader fan, you absolutely must check out this 100% free app that has tens of thousands of books, audiobooks, and magazines, and it won't inundate you with ads or sell your data, either

Getting the library on your e-reader is a game-changer, and getting it set up is a lot easier than you might think.

I'm a huge fan of my local library system, but a few years back, I learned I didn't even have to step foot outside my door to borrow books.

The right e-readers for the job

The best e-readers to use with the Libby app are ones that run Android. My two favorite brands of Android-powered e-readers are Onyx Boox, and Bigme. The Boox brand became particularly strong after the release of the phone-sized Boox Palma went viral, but Bigme is an up-and-coming brand with a ton of great options.

Thankfully, most of Bigme's lineup is on sale for Black Friday this year, and I can wholeheartedly recommend all of them. These are your choices for the best e-readers for Libby:

