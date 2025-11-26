If you're an avid e-reader fan, you absolutely must check out this 100% free app that has tens of thousands of books, audiobooks, and magazines, and it won't inundate you with ads or sell your data, either

Android Central Labs (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Android Central Labs is a weekly column devoted to deep dives, experiments, and a focused look into the tech you use. It covers phones, tablets, and everything in between.

I'm a huge fan of my local library system, but a few years back, I learned I didn't even have to step foot outside my door to borrow books.

No, I'm not talking about a book delivery service or placing books on hold before my physical visit. I'm talking about the Libby app. When Kindles were the only decent e-readers around, I used to browse what was then called the Overdrive app and reserve books from my phone, which were automatically downloaded to my Kindle the next time it connected to Wi-Fi.

These days, Libby is available on a million different devices (probably literally), and all the best e-readers that run Android can run the app natively without going through an intermediary first. It's the best way to read a ton of books this holiday season (and the rest of the year, too), and it's dead easy to get set up. Here's how to do it.

Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The right e-readers for the job

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The best e-readers to use with the Libby app are ones that run Android. My two favorite brands of Android-powered e-readers are Onyx Boox, and Bigme. The Boox brand became particularly strong after the release of the phone-sized Boox Palma went viral, but Bigme is an up-and-coming brand with a ton of great options.

Thankfully, most of Bigme's lineup is on sale for Black Friday this year, and I can wholeheartedly recommend all of them. These are your choices for the best e-readers for Libby: