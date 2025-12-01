Utter boohockey! This Kobo Libra Colour Cyber Monday deal and its must-have accessories make sticking with a Kindle pointless
It's time to have the best reading experience of your life! I gaurantee it!
I recently told you all about breaking up with my Kindle and finally getting a Kobo Libra Colour. The deal is still around for Cyber Monday and it's a good one.
The Libra Colour usually is priced at $249.99, but it’s now on sale for $199.99. The e-reader comes with color ink, so you can see all of those beautiful book covers, and you can write and highlight in color. You can get the device in a gorgeous pearlescent white and a basic black. Personally I opted for the white (it's actually incredibly stunning in real life!)
Of course, with such a good deal, you'll want to pair your new e-reader with a few accessories that I think will make your reading experience even better. Check out some of the hand-picked add-ons I've curated for you! Happy shopping...and happy reading!!!
