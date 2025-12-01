Utter boohockey! This Kobo Libra Colour Cyber Monday deal and its must-have accessories make sticking with a Kindle pointless

It's time to have the best reading experience of your life! I gaurantee it!

I recently told you all about breaking up with my Kindle and finally getting a Kobo Libra Colour. The deal is still around for Cyber Monday and it's a good one.

The Libra Colour usually is priced at $249.99, but it’s now on sale for $199.99. The e-reader comes with color ink, so you can see all of those beautiful book covers, and you can write and highlight in color. You can get the device in a gorgeous pearlescent white and a basic black. Personally I opted for the white (it's actually incredibly stunning in real life!)

