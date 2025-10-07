Want a new Kindle Scribe? Get last year's instead and save $200 on Prime Day

Amazon just announced a whole new round of Kindle Scribes, and you know what that means! It's time for the company to make room in its warehouses for the new models, so the old models are heading out as fast as possible with massive discounts up to $110 off.

The Kindle Scribe is still one of the most unique e-readers in Amazon's vast repertoire of Kindle products, shipping with a responsive pen and a 10.2-inch screen you can write on. That makes it a brilliant digital notebook that ties deeply into Amazon's powerful ecosystem, including native support for Kindle Unlimited.

And since the newest Kindle Scribe (2025) starts at $499, it's pretty easy to see why spending just $299 on last year's Kindle Scribe is a better deal during October Prime Day this year.

Save $100 Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Amazon offers three storage tiers of the existing Kindle Scribe, letting you decide what's best for your workflow. These are up to $200 less than the newest 2025 Kindle Scribe models, making it easy to migrate over to digital note-taking for a lot less. Sale ends October 8, 2025!

So let's be real for a moment: if you're saving $200 on the old model, you're definitely going to miss out on some perks. The new Kindle Scribes offer a slightly larger 11-inch display that's said to be more responsive, and a quad-core processor that helps make things even snappier.

The existing Kindle Scribe model has great response time for its pen — one of the lowest-latency pens on the entire market, in fact — but the dual-core processor means it's a bit limited on power. Amazon also upgraded the E Ink display on the new units, improving the refresh rate and adding a color option (which costs even more, by the way).

The new Scribes come with 32gb or 64GB of storage, while the 2024 model offers a 16GB option for less. If you don't plan on filling it up with a bunch of apps, that 16GB model is just fine.

It's, of course, thinner and lighter than the old model too, but I think that's where the big improvements stop. The new 2025 Kindle Scribe features smaller, uniform bezels, but I personally don't want that in a digital notebook.

I love the large side bezel of the Kindle Scribe models on sale because it provides a comfortable place to hold the tablet while writing. Remember, this is a writing tablet by nature, not a smaller device that you're going to be holding up on the beach for hours.

And if you were thinking of really splurging to get that color Kindle Scribe model, I'd say hold off for reviews before you plunge in. Color e-readers might be cool but they're not necessarily better, as I've found out after testing dozens of them.