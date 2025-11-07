One of the best Fire tablets just got hit with 50% OFF ahead of Black Friday

Cheap tablet season is quickly dawning upon us, and as such, Amazon has chopped the price of the Fire HD 10 tablet in half ahead of Black Friday. This brings the price down to just under $70, representing a certifiably good deal.

This particular deal is for the lockscreen ad version of the tablet, though you can also pay a little extra to have them removed. It comes with 32GB of storage—though you can upgrade to 64GB—and it also sports a decent-looking 10.1-inch LCD screen that makes it a good pick for sharing with your family, using as a smart home device, or just as a portable work option that won't break the bank.

Amazon also says the cheap Android tablet will get up to 13 hours of battery life in most cases, whether reading, web surfing, watching videos, or listening to music. The company also says it will charge to full battery in just 4 hours using the included USB-C cable, or just 3 hours of you purchase a 15W cable separately.

50% OFF! Amazon Fire HD 10: $139.99 $69.99 for Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Amazon is not messing around when it comes to early Black Friday deals, as the retailer has just cut the price of the Fire HD 10 tablet in half to just $70. The latest generation of the tablet is supposed to be 25% faster than 2021 Fire HD 10 tablets, offering a seriously solid price point for a newer-gen device.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a basic tablet for use with family smart home controls, or for basic work tasks, streaming, and low-level gaming; you want a tablet with a 3.5mm headphone jack along with stereo speakers; you don't mind utilizing a microSD card for additional storage and 32GB is enough onboard storage for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to something more powerful, and you have the budget to upgrade to either one of the best Amazon Fire tablets or those that are even more powerful from other brands; you need a tablet that can power high-level gaming or other power-intensive tasks.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is one of the retailer's premiere mid-level devices, offering a wide range of apps for streaming, web browsing, and more. Users can also purchase a first-party stylus for drawing or note-taking, while this tablet also features a microSD port for expandable storage of up to 1TB.

This version only features 32GB of built-in storage, along with 3GB of RAM, a 5MP front-facing camera, and up to 13 hours of battery life per charge. While it requires a separate purchase, the tablet also supports charging speeds of up to 15W, which will charge the device fully in about 3 hours, or you can use the included charger to charge up in about 4 hours.