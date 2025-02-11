Google I/O 2025's date is official and you can register now

What you need to know

Google I/O 2025 is official, and it's set for May 20 and May 21, with plans for an online and in-person experience.

Developers can tune in and participate from anywhere, but in-person experiences will be held at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

To learn more and stay updated, you can register for I/O 2025 now.

Google I/O 2025 is officially set for May 20 and May 21, 2025 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, the company announced today. The annual developer conference, which will feature multiple keynotes and developer sessions both online and in-person, was teased earlier today. As is tradition, Google launched a small puzzle game, where users could collectively work together to unlock the official dates for I/O 2025.

Google shared more information about I/O 2025 in an FAQ page on its website. "This year’s event is open to everyone online on May 20-21, 2025," the page explains. "Tune in to the livestreamed keynotes and sessions, then dive into technical content and learning material on demand."

Aside from the in-person experience near Google headquarters in Mountain View, there will also be community-led developer sessions around the globe. The company says the first day of I/O 2025 will begin "with keynotes, followed by breakout sessions, workshops, demos, networking opportunities and more continuing on day two."

Developers can register online for Google I/O 2025 now, which will keep them in the loop about scheduling and other developer news as the event gets closer. Additionally, they can build Google Developer Profiles to customize their experience. Keynotes and sessions will be public, with no need to register, but people who don't register won't get updates or be able to get recommendations.

Google I/O 2025 is a developer-focused event that covers a few different categories, including AI, cloud, web, and Android. On a few occasions, Google has announced new hardware at I/O keynotes, but it did not announce anything last year. Google I/O 2024 was a more AI-focused event with a focus on Gemini and Workspace apps, as well as a preview of Project Astra.

