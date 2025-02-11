You can help reveal Google I/O 2025's date with 'Prism Shift' puzzle game

What you need to know

Google is teasing its upcoming developer conference with an interactive puzzle game.

You can play "Prism Shift" to help reveal the official date of Google I/O 2025.

The official date of the event could be revealed as early as today if enough people play the game.

Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O, is already just a few months away. The company is teasing Google I/O 2025 now with an interactive puzzle game that lets you help reveal the dates of the event, called "Prism Shift." It's available here, and it's possible that the date of Google I/O 2025 is revealed today if enough people play and complete the puzzle.

"Guide, reflect, and split beams of light to illuminate beacons and help reveal the Google I/O 2025 date," the page explains. There's a Play now button to get started, and a button that automatically copies the game's link to your clipboard for easy sharing. Once you start playing, you'll have seven worlds available to complete, which must be finished in order. There are also bonus worlds available.

The game involves mirrors and nodes, and you have to move the mirrors to light up and connect each node. When you get one, the world expands, until you've completed it. "All nodes must be lit to complete a sector," the tutorial explains.

(Image credit: Future / Google)

There's a Help tab available in each words to help you learn about the puzzle and all of its components. For instance, there's something called a Beam duplicator that can "duplicate and redirect a laser beam." All the game's icons are stylized to match the Google I/O theming, with the mirrors taking the shape of the "O" in Google I/O.

It's likely that Google will reveal the official date of Google I/O 2025 after enough people have played or completed the puzzle. An official announcement could come as early as today. Last year, the Google I/O 2024 keynote was held on May 14, 2024, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, near Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Are you up for a fun challenge? Try out the #GoogleIO puzzle to help unlock the date. Guide the light to illuminate beacons and unlock bonus worlds in this year's I/O puzzle.https://t.co/rJhBX2ZSv9 pic.twitter.com/XsS8v71JSZFebruary 11, 2025