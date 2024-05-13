Google I/O 2024: live blog and everything you need to know
AI, AI, AI, and maybe some Android.
Can you believe it's already been an entire year since the last I/O? It's been a whirlwind and there aren't any signs of things slowing down.
Google I/O 2024 is set to kick off in less than 24 hours, and the best part is that you don't have to be in Mountain View to see what Google has to announce. Although I/O 2024 is an in-person event, the company makes it easy to watch from the comfort of your home.
We've got you covered if you aren't sure where to start and don't really know what to expect from I/O 2024!
Live stream
Initially, we expected to see Google introduce some new hardware at I/O 2024, namely the Pixel 8a. However, it seems that the company had other ideas as the Pixel 8a has already been announced.
We're still working through our full review, but you can check out Nick's initial impressions here. In that same vein, Nick gives us his take as to whether you should upgrade to the Pixel 8a, or stick with last year's Pixel 7a. If you decide to take the plunge, there are plenty of Pixel 8a deals to be found, and in some cases, you can even get Google's latest phone for free!