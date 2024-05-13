Google I/O 2024: live blog and everything you need to know

Can you believe it's already been an entire year since the last I/O? It's been a whirlwind and there aren't any signs of things slowing down.

Google I/O 2024 is set to kick off in less than 24 hours, and the best part is that you don't have to be in Mountain View to see what Google has to announce. Although I/O 2024 is an in-person event, the company makes it easy to watch from the comfort of your home.

We've got you covered if you aren't sure where to start and don't really know what to expect from I/O 2024!