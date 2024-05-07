How to preorder the Google Pixel 8a — early deals and what you need to know

Google finally unveiled the Pixel 8a this morning, and while you'll need to wait until May 14th to physically get your hands on the device, we've already gathered some of the best Google Pixel 8a deals so you don't have to go looking. Several preorder opportunities have already become available (with plenty more on the way), so if you're looking to beat the crowds and save some cash with a hot-off-the-presses device, you've come to the right place.

The Pixel 8a continues the legacy of Google's midrange A series by offering some of the best specs and camera technology found in any Android phone under $500 to date. You get the same Tensor G3 chipset that powers the Google Pixel 8 Pro, plus a boost in battery life, a 120Hz display, and a whopping seven years of OS upgrades guaranteed. Beyond that, not much has changed from last year's Google Pixel 7a — but perhaps that's a good thing. So how can you buy it? Is it even worth it? We'll answer all of those questions (and more) below.

Google Pixel 8a deals

Only a few retailers have released Pixel 8a preorder deals so far. Can't find what you're looking for? Check back later: we'll keep adding new offers as they're announced.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499, plus $100 in credit at Google Store Buy the unlocked Pixel 8a directly from the Google Store and you'll get $100 in free credit straight out of the gate. It's not a major discount, but you could use the credit to invest in some accessories or put it towards another device.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 FREE with eligible trade-in, plus free $100 gift card at Best Buy Best Buy is offering some enhanced trade-in credit for customers who buy the unlocked Pixel 8a and send in an old or broken phone. If you don't want to go through the hassle of a trade-in, the retailer will still give you a free $100 gift card with your purchase.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $549.99 FREE with eligible line at Verizon Preorder the new Google Pixel 8a and add a line with an eligible unlimited plan and Verizon will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the phone 100% free. The Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate plans are all included in the deal, and there's no trade-in required whatsoever.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499, plus free $100 gift card at Amazon Similar to other retailers on this list, Amazon will hook you up with a free $100 gift card when you buy the unlocked Google Pixel 8a through their site.

FAQ

When does the Pixel 8a come out?

The Google Pixel 8a is set to be officially released on May 14th, the same day as the Google I/O 2024 announcement event. All of the usual retailers — Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart — will be selling the phone unlocked, or you can buy the Pixel 8a through your wireless carrier to score some additional potential savings.

How much does the Google Pixel 8a cost?

The Pixel 8a starts at $499 for the 128GB version, or you can upgrade to the 256GB storage configuration for $599. There are four color options available: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and a new Aloe variety.

How does the Google Pixel 8a compare to the Pixel 7a?

The evolution from the Pixel 7a into the 8a isn't quite as dramatic as you might have hoped. This new midrange masterpiece from Google is more about refinement than reinvention.

Compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8a features a new chipset straight out of the box — the Google Tensor G3 — plus you'll enjoy a boost in battery life and display quality. The Pixel 8a also comes with more software support than its predecessor. Aside from those specs, the Google Pixel 8a hasn't changed much. Since we called the Pixel 7a the "best Pixel Google has ever produced" almost exactly one year ago today, maybe we should appreciate the cautious approach, even if it's not particularly exciting.

That being said, if you already own the Google Pixel 7a, you can probably skip this model.

For a more comprehensive look into how these two smartphones compare, check out our Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a guide.