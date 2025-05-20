What you need to know

A few hours before Google's I/O 2025 event, Apple dropped the dates for WWDC 2025.

The company says the festivities will begin on June 9 at 10 am PT; however, the event will run from June 9-13.

Apple detailed its Sessions, one-on-one experiences, and more for users and developers to get into.

Don't think anyone had this on their bingo card. Apple steps into Google's limelight to announce info for its upcoming WWDC event.

Just this morning (May 20), Apple posted a snapshot of its upcoming WWDC 2025 event, stating it will take place on June 9 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET). The company teases folks can tune in to witness its next "software and technologies." With the tagline "On the Horizon," WWDC 2025's official page went live not long ago, giving users a little more insight. The entire event runs from June 9-13.

Users and developers alike should prepare for Apple's main keynote on June 9 at 10 am PT. However, the page states there will be a "Platform State of the Union" event following the main keynote at 1 pm PT. Apple says it will clue users into the "newest advancements for your apps and games."

The festivities continue as Apple highlights its Sessions. The page says users will be taken through over 100 videos concerning Apple's design, tech, and tools. Those interested are encouraged to download Apple's Developer app and subscribe to its Developer YouTube page.

Lastly, Apple states users can set up one-on-one lab experiences. These are online appointments that will guide users through topics they find the most interesting. There's more to it; however, Apple will walk you through how this can be achieved if desired.

WWDC shows what Apple's cooking

(Image credit: Apple)

WWDC is starting one day earlier than last year, but Apple's 2024 conference really dug into the brand's AI efforts. The main event talked about Apple Intelligence, which we've all become familiar with in recent months. Apple Intelligence was all about bringing many AI features to assist users daily, similar to what we've seen from Samsung and Google. However, another talking point was how it could improve the health and fitness experience.

On the other hand, Apple sort of pushed RCS messaging to the back burner last June, which wasn't surprising. Instead of speaking on it in depth, we were given the expectation of RCS in iOS 18, which happened a few months later in September. The RCS update finally brought the text message update Android users had been waiting for with iPhones. In short, the update brought read receipts, sharper photos, and more.