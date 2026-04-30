Google is upgrading in-car Assistant to Gemini, and it’s more than just a refresh

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What you need to know

Google Assistant is officially getting replaced by Gemini in cars with Google built-in, available to current owners via an over-the-air software update.

You can finally speak naturally, ask contextual follow-up questions for navigation, and edit dictated texts on the fly.

The AI integrates with your specific vehicle's hardware and owner's manual to offer customized troubleshooting.

Google is replacing the familiar Google Assistant on your car's dashboard with something more conversational: Gemini. If your car has Google built-in, this upgrade is coming sooner than you might think.

When Google first put its software directly into vehicle dashboards in 2020, the company promised your car would actually get smarter over time. This update delivers on that promise. Gemini will be available not only in new cars, but also in your current vehicle through an over-the-air update.

The main change is that you no longer need to use strict commands. Now, you can talk to your car naturally. For example, if you want a highly rated sit-down restaurant with outdoor seating along your route, just ask. The assistant uses Google Maps to find options, and you can ask follow-up questions like "Do they have vegetarian options?" or check on parking.

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Navigation is now more aware of your situation. You can ask if a stadium event will affect your drive or report an accident in your lane to help others. Texting while driving is also smarter. Gemini can summarize incoming texts so you can reply with all the details. You can even edit your message as you dictate without starting over.

For music and media, the software works with apps like YouTube Music and understands your requests. On longer trips, the new Gemini Live beta lets you have a free-flowing conversation that you can pause or interrupt. You can tap the Gemini Live button or say "Hey Google, let's talk" to get ideas for hiking trails in Tahoe.

Your virtual mechanic

Google worked with car makers to build the AI into your car’s hardware. This means you can ask how to prepare your model for an automatic car wash or how to adjust the trunk height for a low garage, and it will give you specific answers. Keep in mind, the level of detail depends on your car’s brand and model.

If you drive an EV, you’ll get real-time updates about your battery. You can check your estimated battery level when you arrive, look for nearby chargers, or even ask Gemini to find a cafe where you can relax while your car charges.