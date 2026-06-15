Your inbox might finally get quieter now that Google is taking down a major AI scam ring

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Google has launched a major legal offensive against the alleged China-based "Outsider Enterprise" network for using Gemini AI to power large-scale phishing scams.

The company is teaming up with the FBI and major carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to stop scam texts before they reach users.

Investigators linked the operation to more than 9,000 fake websites and over one million malicious URLs, with millions of scam messages targeting Android users.

AI tools are making everyday tasks easier, but they’re also enabling cybercriminals to scale their attacks. Google says the line has been crossed sufficiently that legal action is in order.

The company has revealed a coordinated takedown of the alleged China-based cybercrime network called “Outsider Enterprise,” accusing the group of using Google’s own Gemini AI and other services to fuel a massive phishing operation. Besides the lawsuit, Google said it is working with the FBI and major U.S. carriers, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, to disrupt the campaign and block scam messages before they reach users.

Google said the network sold phishing kits on Telegram that allowed even low-skilled criminals to run fake text message campaigns that mimicked trusted brands. The operation is said to have made fake versions of services from Google and YouTube to government entities, including the U.S. Postal Service and New York's E-ZPass toll system.

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This wasn't amateur hour

Google says the scale of the attack was massive. The company traced the group to over 9,000 phony websites and over a million scam URLs. Within two weeks, almost 55,000 spam texts were reported by Android users, and 2.5 million messages with malicious links were sent to Android devices. The company estimates hundreds of thousands of people have been impacted, and the financial losses are in the millions of dollars.

Court filings have even more details. The “Outsider” phishing platform had more than 290 ready-made templates for websites that could impersonate banks, retailers, telecom providers and government agencies in a matter of minutes, Google says. The service allegedly used AI-generated codes and was selling subscriptions for as little as $88 per week, making phishing a plug-and-play business.

The FBI says the use of AI is making scams harder to detect, and Google says existing laws need to catch up. The company is supporting seven bipartisan bills to help fight AI-driven fraud and strengthen consumer protections. Google’s general counsel Halima DeLaine Prado said the lawsuit was the company’s first coordinated legal effort of this magnitude.

Google says the legal action is just part of its response. The company already deploys AI-powered defenses across Android and Google Messages, saying its systems block more than 10 billion malicious messages a month.

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Android Central's Take

I applaud Google’s hard line on AI-based scams because the biggest winners are everyday consumers who want to text, shop, and browse without the additional headache of more and more convincing fraud attempts. While AI may be making security tools smarter, it is also lowering the bar for bad actors who would have struggled to pull off these schemes just a few years ago. It’s kind of crazy, honestly, that tech designed to make us more productive is also being used to spit out fake toll notices and delivery alerts. I think if AI companies are going to keep racing ahead with new tools, they need to accept that cleaning up the mess shouldn’t become the user’s problem.