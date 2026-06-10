The Tecno Spark 50 5G is a sleek budget phone and an exercise in patience

Priced under $300, the Tecno Spark 50 5G looks like a well-built budget smartphone with some fun AI features and great battery life, but that low price brings some major compromises in performance and camera quality.

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Tecno is known for creating low-cost smartphones for emerging markets, and its latest offering, the Tecno Spark 50 5G, borrows design cues from recent flagships while remaining easy on your wallet. I've been testing it for a couple of weeks now, and while I didn't expect much from a smartphone priced under $300, the Tecno Spark 50 5G managed to surprise me in a few ways.

That said, a larger battery and some useful AI features are compelling in a smartphone at this price point, but they unfortunately can't make up for its many other shortcomings. And while budget phones like this are known to make a number of compromises, the Tecno Spark 50 5G doesn't really make a strong case for itself.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tecno Spark 50 5G specs Category Tecno Spark 50 5G OS HiOS 16 (Android 16) Chipset MediaTek 6400 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB (expandable) Display 6.78-inches, HD (720 × 1576), 120Hz Rear Camera 1 50MP wide Front Camera 8MP wide Battery 6,150mAh Charging 45W wired Protection IP64, MIL-STD-810H Dimensions 167.9 × 79.3 × 8.18mm Weight 209g Colors Fantasy Purple, Champagne Gold, Mint Green, Titanium Grey, Ink Black

A better-looking budget phone

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

One of the first things I noticed about the Tecno Spark 50 5G is that it's a very good-looking phone. The design is very similar to recent Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 10 series, thanks to the long, metal camera bar. It actually does a good job of hiding the fact that there's only one rear camera, which is a pretty good fakeout if you ask me.

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The matte finish all around is a nice touch as well, helping it avoid picking up a ton of fingerprints.

The only sore spot of the design for me is the display, which is a very reflective 6.78-inch LCD panel. The bezels are very large, particularly the chin under the display, which is indicative of its budget pricing, while the panel itself is only 720p. At such a large size, the minimal resolution is very obvious, even with the help of the 120Hz panel.

It's also not a particularly bright display, so outdoor visibility isn't great, and its high reflectivity doesn't help.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

On the plus side, the phone is surprisingly light, weighing just more than a Pixel 10, which is quite a bit smaller by comparison. It's also thinner than the Pixel 10 at just 8.2mm. That isn't exactly paper thin, but considering it's powered by a 6,500mAh battery, it's still impressive.

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There are also some really nice color options, including the vibrant Fantasy Purple and Mint Green. The Champagne Gold color of my review unit is rather subtle and looks more like silver.

Mostly a struggle, with a few highlights

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Tecno Spark 50 5G may have the looks of a flagship phone, but it definitely doesn't perform like one. The MediaTek Dimensity 6400 seems to struggle with even the simplest of tasks, even when paired with 8GB of RAM. My daily use is fraught with constant stuttering and delays, and doing literally anything takes longer than it should to register with the device.

You might see a performance boost with additional virtual RAM, but don't expect a miracle. That goes for gaming, which somehow isn't as bad as everything else, but you won't be playing games like Honkai: Star Rail on the highest settings. You can probably get away with medium settings at 60 fps, but even then it feels like the phone is reaching its limits, though it only gets noticeably warm around the camera bar.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Speaking of the camera, performance issues extend to the single rear camera, which lags quite a bit when the viewfinder turns on. And don't expect the Tecno Spark 50 5G to capture particularly impressive images; you can get decent shots in good daylight, but photos generally lack detail and are often very noisy or overexposed. It doesn't get any better with low-light photos either.