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What you need to know

Google Maps announced a new EV-focused feature rollout for Android Auto users that adds battery predictions for planning trips.

Maps will ask the driver to enter their "starting percentage," before delivering charging stations along the route and how much energy they'll consume.

This feature echoes a similar feature in Maps during CES 2024; however, now Google is using its AI to take things further, as well as a rollout for over 350 EVs in the U.S.

Google Maps is rolling out an update this week that might put your summer road trips at the front of your mind.

In a blog post, the company shared what EV drivers can expect from Android Auto's support and Google Maps. The core of this update focuses on your EV model and its battery. Google states it's rolling out support for "battery predictions in Google Maps" to over 350 Android Auto-supported EVs. After adding your model's information to Maps, the app will use its AI software and "real-time information about traffic" and more to give you a usage estimate.

What the driver needs to provide is their destination and their car's starting battery percentage. Google Maps will detail your route, as well as pinpoint charging spots along your way, to make sure you get there. In "Route Details," users can see the names of these spots listed. The app will state how long you should linger on the charger and what your battery might be at after a 22-minute charge, etc.

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Android Central's Take What's funny is that managing your EV's battery is like someone needing to know how far they can go on a tank of gas. Except, there's probably more to it. Also, charging stations aren't everywhere; not yet, anyway. To me, this update helps make everything easy, so drivers need only look over and check their progress. The idea is to enjoy your trip, not stress about something so mundane as electricity.

EVs are also getting information as to how much energy their trip will consume. Everything else you'd expect from Google Maps remains the same: time of arrival and other traveling anecdotes. These EV battery predictions for Google Maps in Android Auto are rolling out today (Mar 30) to "hundreds of EV models in the U.S." Google says this covers "more than 15 brands." However, there are plans to expand its coverage.

A support page is there to help you see if your EV is supported.

A feature for the summer