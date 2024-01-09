Google supercharges Android Auto with better EV integration, brings Chrome to Android Automotive

What you need to know

During CES 2024, Google announced several new goodies arriving for Android Auto such as integrating an EVs battery with Maps for charging stations and more.

Google Chrome will arrive on Android Auto dashboards to "select" Polestar and Volvo cars, alongside the introduction of PBS Kids and Crunchyroll.

Google is also expanding its support of its digital car key to "select" Volvo cars.

CES 2024 is going on and Google's booth holds some surprises for drivers looking to hit the road with convenience and entertainment.

According to a press release, electric vehicles with Android Auto compatibility will soon share real-time battery information with Google Maps. The company states Maps will suggest charging stations along your route and will provide an estimation as to how long it will take to fully charge.

Moreover, when planning your trip, Maps will also estimate how much charge you'll have left once you've arrived at your destination.

This is said to arrive first for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning "in the coming months." Drivers can expect more vehicles to gain this function later on, though Google has not given specifics.

(Image credit: Google)

Additionally, starting today, users can send a planned trip from their Android or iOS device to their car with Google built-in.

Also beginning today, Google's Chrome browser begins rolling out to "select Polestar and Volvo" cars in beta. The company states users can utilize the browser to shop alongside access to their saved and synced bookmarks in their vehicles.

For entertainment, the press release adds that "select cars" with Google built-in can now watch shows from PBS Kids and Crunchyroll (Anime). Moreover, the Weather Channel app is now available for cars with Google built-in. The company adds drivers can now find up-to-date weather information through hourly forecasts, follow-me, and alerting.

Similarly, the app's "Trip View" radar can be seen directly from your car's dashboard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Google's CES 2024 booth held an update, which stated Android Auto's digital car key is expanding, with it rolling out to "select Volvo cars soon." Through this, drivers can unlock, lock, and start their engines as they approach or leave their cars. The feature can be utilized on supported Android phones, with the added ability for drivers to securely share their digital keys with other people on Android and iOS.

Google recently expanded support to Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia models in the U.S., Canada, and Korea. In addition to Volvo cars receiving it, the company states more phone and car brands are next on the list "in the future."

Lastly, as Google continues to expand its supported group of car brands Porsche will soon join the fray at some point in the future. The high-performance sports car manufacturer will join the likes of Nissan, Ford, and Lincoln.