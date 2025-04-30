What you need to know

Code in a recent Android Auto version displayed what its climate control UI could look like for drivers.

Google is preparing two sets of climate controls with the ability for drivers to control the cooling/heating of their seats (if possible).

The controls suggest drivers can control the two sides of their vehicle separately or "sync" them.

A recent leak showcased Google's plans to integrate Gemini in Android Auto, giving users an easier way to plan trips, find food, and learn about landmarks.

Another report highlights Google's upcoming support for controlling the temperature inside your car.

In conjunction with Android Authority, tipster AssembleDebug has reportedly uncovered how Android Auto's climate control UI will look for drivers. The main highlight of this leak from the software's code is how the controls sit in the static bottom bar. Moreover, there are two sets of controls. The left side hosts two options for A/C and heating for your seats.

Tapping each puts them in those modes while the next element, for higher/lower temps, is for a car's normal air from its vents. Besides that is a fan icon that might let drivers control the strength at which air flows from their vents. After, there are "Front" and "Rear" icons.

This one's curious because it either indicates the ability to apply your air controls to the two halves of your vehicle, or it applies to the defogger.

However, the two instances of air controls seem to apply to the driver's side and the passenger side separately. If one side of your guests is too chilly, you can lessen that without impacting your own cooling (in theory). The tipster states there was a "Sync" ability present, so drivers wouldn't have to tinker with both sets of controls.

Android Auto gets more Attention

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The tipster alleges that while these controls are present in v14.3.151804, there will likely be more details that create limitations. For instance, these controls may only support cars with compatible hardware.

Early glimpses of Google's work to bring temperature controls to Android Auto were discovered in March. There were only a few barebones instances of code that teased "high" and "low" air capabilities for the software. Now, with more concrete buttons and functions seemingly available, perhaps Google's progress is coming along smoothly. Though there's no telling when this could roll out and which car manufacturers could see full support for it.

Another expected feature update concerns Gemini's capabilities for drivers. The code for this possibility was initially discovered late last year, but a more recent version showed what all it might entail. It seems Google is preparing to bring voice-operated Gemini functions for drivers looking to start their music. What's more, the AI also displayed the ability to offer information on landmarks and plan a day of traveling before hitting the road.

Android Auto's code glimpsed how Gemini would be able to plan a "cheap" trip under a certain limit for drivers while also breaking down suggested accommodations, food, and sightseeing opportunities.