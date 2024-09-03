Gemini is hitching a ride on Android Auto to your car

What you need to know

A dive into the latest Android Auto version holds potential signs of a Gemini Live integration for drivers.

Strings in the code suggest users can "Start conversation" while another seemingly directly mentions Gemini Live's assistance.

Google launched Gemini Live for Gemini Advanced subscribers on August 13.

Android Auto drivers have several other AI-backed features for the road, like AI summaries for long text messages, a quick call button, and more.

It seems that Google is preparing to bring a little more AI prowess to drivers utilizing Android Auto.

AssembleDebug, in collaboration with Android Authority discovered signs of Google's conversational AI, Gemini Live, for Android Auto. The following string is woven into version v12.8.14 of Android Auto: "gearhead_assistant_action_kitt_live_query." The publication suspects that "kitt" refers to Google's AI as the description reads "Start conversation."

Moreover, the following "live" tag may suggest that this integration involves the latest launch of Gemini Live on Android.

The APK teardown further discovered mention of a "GeminiLiveAssistantAction" alongside several other actions for Android Auto. Unfortunately, aside from these brief mentions, the automobile app's code doesn't share a much deeper look at how this could all shake down.

It also seems that Google is preparing to mark Gemini's existence on Android Auto with a star icon. What remains to be seen is how/where Google plans to pop this star onto Android Auto's UI once it rolls out.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Google detailed Gemini Live during its event in August. This version of Gemini is said to be more "conversational," as users can speak to it about anything on their mind. Gemini Live seems to take advantage of Google's recent advancements in AI, as the company stated it can understand complex questions.

The model began rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers on August 13, sparking curiosity about its potential Android Auto integration.

Regardless, drivers have a host of other AI-backed features to utilize while on the road without needing to lean on Gemini. During MWC 2024, Google highlighted summaries for lengthy text messages, including those from group chats. Android Auto will also display "relevant" replies to messages received, so drivers aren't wasting time fiddling with their devices on the road.

What's more, Android Auto's AI features provide a quick and easy button to deliver an ETA message to whoever's asking and the option to start a call.

Gemini Live's potential inclusion on the road could give drivers more help during navigation. But we'll have to wait and see, as the company seems to be in the early stages of development.