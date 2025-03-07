Android Auto's next update could bring controls for a more comfortable car ride

What you need to know

Google is reportedly in the early stages of development for a new set of temperature controls for Android Auto.

While there's nothing concrete, internal code suggests users could find high, low, and off settings to start, but more could appear as it progresses.

Android Auto's Gemini integration shown off in an early demo video this week, showcasing basic functions for voice-activated music, Q&A, and trip planning.

Google has reportedly slipped a new addition into an Android Auto version under development that could positively affect a driver's experience.

A small, iterative update to Android Auto's 13.9 beta was spotted by 9to5Google with new code teasing a set of new controls. The post states Google has added code in preparation to introduce vehicle air controls. The code seems a little strange, considering it doesn't specify temperature (like hot or cold), specifically.

What was found only states the pressure at which the air would flow out from your car's vents. According to the APK dive, Android Auto currently contains the following strings: "control_temperature_hi," "control_temperature_lo," and an "off" setting.

It seems odd that Google would opt for "high" and "low" titles instead of "hot" and "cold" for your car's heat and AC. Unfortunately, the true functions of these newly spotted settings are still unknown as the publication couldn't surface anything concrete.

If anything, these strings could be the early makings of a truly fleshed out temperature control experience with more to offer. As previously stated, this was found in v13.9.151004 of Android Auto. The post reiterates the v13.9 beta update rolled out for testers a week ago, which was lackluster in terms of major updates. Google was mostly fixing bugs and altering the language of some of its features.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

It also makes us wonder if Google will somehow make its temperature controls vibe with Android Auto's supposed Gemini integration. Earlier this week, a demo video surfaced showcasing how Android Auto and Gemini could work together to assist drivers. The AI contained basic functions for playing music through Spotify and answering questions about major landmarks. However, it was clear that Google may need to tweak how it helps users plan a trip.

The AI was pretty chatty, but offered very little specifics in the early stages of its "affordable trip" breakdown. It wasn't until the end where Gemini shaped up and offered some useful insights.

If Google is working to apply proper temperature controls in Android Auto, perhaps users could utilize it with Gemini — if things work out, that is.

Elsewhere, Android Auto's 13.5 update from January showed clues about Google's eventual addition of more vehicles. It seems the company is preparing to welcome motorcycles into its automobile OS ecosystem.