Android Auto appears to be expanding its horizons beyond just cars

The latest Android Auto 13.5 update swaps "Car" for "Vehicle" in settings, hinting at broader vehicle support.

New icons in the interface, like one for Indian motorcycle brand TVS, suggest Google’s planning to bring Android Auto to bikes.

Android Auto is also prepping for a visual upgrade, with support for higher resolution displays coming soon.

Google seems to be working on a few changes for Android Auto, including bringing it to more vehicle types and giving it a fresh makeover for a smoother ride across all kinds of vehicles.

9to5Google recently spotted some subtle but telling tweaks in Android Auto version 13.5. Screenshots show that Google swapped out the word "Car" in the app’s settings for the more inclusive "Vehicle." While it might seem small, this change hints at a bigger plan: making Android Auto work across a wider range of rides, including motorcycles.

(Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

Currently, Android Auto depends on your car model or having a compatible aftermarket stereo. But according to 9to5Google's findings, that might be changing. It is speculated that Google could break free from these limits, with motorcycles possibly leading the charge.

Android Authority also spotted new icons in the Android Auto interface that hint at motorcycle-specific features. One standout is an icon for TVS, an Indian motorcycle brand, suggesting Google is teaming up with manufacturers to bring Android Auto to bikes.

TVS' app icon shows up with other motor brands like China’s Geely and Leap Motor, California’s Lucid, and Italy’s Fiat. Interestingly, Fiat is the only one from that list officially compatible with Android Auto so far.

It also looks like Android Auto is gearing up for a visual upgrade. Code from the latest update hints at support for higher resolution displays, stepping beyond the current 1920x1080p limit.

(Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

This move could take full advantage of high-end vehicle screens, delivering a sharper and more polished experience to match modern infotainment systems.

Furthermore, Google seems to be making strides in bringing its Gemini AI model to Android Auto. While it’s still early days for the backend integration, Android Authority spotted a visual clue—a Gemini-style gradient on the microphone icon.

When you tap the microphone icon (assuming it eventually becomes live), it kicks off an interaction with Gemini, showing the prompt "Ask Gemini" at the bottom of the screen.

These updates aren’t available in the current version of Android Auto yet, but they’re expected to roll out in future software updates.