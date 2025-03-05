This could be how Gemini works with Android Auto, but it needs more time

What you need to know

A demo video showcased Gemini on Android Auto's ability to produce music apps and play songs.

Gemini is able to understand queries, such as those about landmarks; however, the demo shows the AI is not brief when explaining.

A discovery last September showed Gemini's early code in Android Auto, thought it was extremely light, only showing its "Start Conversation" capabilities.

We've continued to see the makings of Gemini on Android Auto, but another discovery highlights its core functions.

In a demo of Gemini with Android Auto, tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority) showcases how the AI might interact with users. The short video showcases Gemini's microphone icon on the bottom right of the (simulated) Android Auto display. Tapping it brings up the "Ask Gemini" banner with its colorful band beneath. The AI seems alert to take random app requests for things like music from Spotify.

Gemini responds quickly and surfaces the music app on the left side of the display in its respective card.

Meanwhile, the tipster questions Gemini about the Taj Mahal, to which it begins to run through its history and designer. While not shown in the demo, AssembleDebug states Gemini's conversational abilities "shined." Moreover, they state Gemini dives into information more with questions such as this, rather than remaining brief.

Where Gemini supposedly needs work is with its travel planning feature. The tipster gave the AI the following example: "plan a trip to Indore under 10,000 rupees." Once accepted, Gemini oddly runs through a "budget friendly trip," which is just a series of price breakdowns for "transportation, accommodation, food, and sight-seeing." Gemini didn't explain anything. Instead, it ran through these key trip aspects without divulging more about what method of transportation or what hotel you'd stay at; things which are important.

It's not until the end that Gemini finally gives something on topic. The AI says traveling to Indore by train is the "most economical option." However, it doesn't dip into the pricing and instead drops that on the user's lap.

It's highly likely Google is still working through the kinks with Gemini on Android Auto. There's still no telling when this could roll out as the company continues development.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The idea of Gemini nestled into Android Auto has been floating around since the tipster first discovered its code last September. What was found concerned Gemini Live's supposed upcoming integration with the automobile software. While barebones, the code offered a glimpse into its "query" functionality and "Start Conversation" feature.

A "GeminiLiveAssistantAction" string was spotted but, unfortunately, the code didn't give much more.

In other news, a recent dive into Android Auto v13.5 showed Google is likely planning to extend the OS to more vehicles. The update included icons for motorcycles as one Indian bike brand was located within its code. A separate discovery highlighted Google's work to improve the visual appeal of Android Auto by supporting higher resolution displays.

Let's also not forget that Android Auto received some AI assistance during MWC 2024. Drivers can take advantage of its ability to summarize lengthy texts for you and suggest "relevant" replies that you can tap while on the go. However, with Gemini seemingly on the way, it seems Google is looking to bring more AI usefulness to drivers, like Android phones.