Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus cases 2025

This year's Galaxy Plus contender is noticeably taller than its sibling, the baby S25. For a tall glass of water like this, you definitely need some of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus cases to boost its protection. Design-wise, there's nothing new here, so you'll want to spruce things up with a lively phone cover.

Much like the other two S25 models, you can use both the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus cases as well as the best S24 Plus cases on your S25 Plus. That opens the door to an overwhelming number of possibilities. Fear not, for I have rounded up the most excellent options for you to peruse. These S25 Plus cases are robust and elegant, plus some of them are rather cheap too.

Browse your best case options for the Galaxy S25 Plus

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Dbrand Grip Case for Galaxy S25 Plus (MagSafe) From $49.90 at Dbrand Best overall The slim and tall S25 Plus needs scored, grippy sides for a solid grip and that's just what Dbrand's MagSafe Grip Case provides. Choose from dozens of cool designs and bolster your phone with military-grade impact resistance. Poetic Guardian MagPro Case for Galaxy S25 Plus View at Amazon Best all-in-one The Poetic Guardian MagPro Case for the Galaxy S25 Plus has a magnetic ring embedded on the back. It's fully sheer so you can admire your S25+, has an impact-proof frame, and comes with a screen guard built-in. Spigen Ultra Hybrid S MagFit for Galaxy S25 Plus Check Amazon Best clear Spigen uses special anti-yellowing materials for all of its clear cases, making them good choices. The Ultra Hybrid S MagFit for the Galaxy S25 Plus adds a little stand to your device as well as a magnetic ring. TORRO Galaxy S25 Plus Leather Bumper Case View at Amazon Best leather Classy as ever, the MagSafe-ready TORRO Galaxy S25 Plus Leather Bumper Case comes in black, brown, and blue hues. Genuine leather ages, giving each of these top-grain leather cases a unique look over time. UAG Plasma XTE Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Case Best kickstand The spectacular UAG Plasma XTE Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Case is a multifunctional accessory that protects your phone from 20ft drops. The grip on the back is also a stand and you get MagSafe/Qi2 support with the case. ROKFORM Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Rugged Case $69.99 at ROKFORM Best rugged ROKFORM is fairly new to the phone case space. The brand's Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Rugged Case might be expensive, but I found it to be incredibly hardy and resilient. You get a swappable MagSafe clip and lanyard holes.

The Galaxy S25 Plus may have a logn face, but you won't after you get a stellar case

The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus cases take assorted forms and are available at all kinds of price points. Such a thin and tall device might slip out from your hand easily, so watch out for ones that offer additional grip.

Dbrand is the king of cool skins and cases. Skins aren't very protective, though, which is why I recommend grabbing the Dbrand Grip Case (MagSafe) for the Galaxy S25 Plus instead. This case looks as cutting edge as the skins from Dbrand but adds more than just scratch-proofing. You also get textured sides for enhanced grip, military-grade drop protection, tactile buttons with great tactile feedback, and MagSafe support. It might be a pricey option, but Dbrand always delivers.

Now, if you're on a budget but refuse to compromise quality, there are tons of name brands that have performed consistently well over the years. For the Galaxy S25 Plus, both Poetic and Spigen's cases are budget-friendly but you still get added functionality and robust drop protection.

The Poetic Guardian MagPro case costs almost exactly the same as the Spigen Ultra Hybrid S MagFit case, with the latter saving you a dollar to your name. Of the two, Poetic's bumper cover offers better impact absorption and you also get frontal protection, something Spigen's case lacks. However, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid S MagFit is much slimmer. At the end of the day, it boils down to your preferences and style when choosing between the two. Rest assured that both are excellent choices, regardless of what you pick.