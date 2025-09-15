Hurry! Time's running out on your chance to save almost $1,000 on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

In the realm of laptop-replacements, there isn't anything quite like Samsung Galaxy Tab Ultra lineup. We're now on our fourth iteration, as the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra was just recently announced. And now's the perfect time to get one, as you can save up to $795 with trade-in, but you'll need to move fast as this deal will be gone soon.

Even with its gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display, the power and premium design end up putting a major hole in your wallet. The same is true of the Tab S11 Ultra, which starts at $1,199 and goes up to $1,619. That said, both Best Buy and Samsung have some incredible deals that bring the price down to a more palatable $400.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 512GB: $1,319 From $404.99 at Best Buy Looking for the biggest and most powerful Android tablet? It's the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and these pre-order deals include free storage and up to $795 of trade-in credit with this massive tablet that can easily double as a laptop replacement. Price comparison: Samsung - $399 Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: You want the biggest, baddest, and most expensive Android tablet that money can buy, but are limited by a more modest budget.

❌Skip this deal if: You think there's any chance that the 14.6-inch display will be simply too large for whatever it is you want to use the Tab S11 Ultra for.

Okay, so you can only save a boatload of cash when trading in your current tablet, but that's not the only part of the deal from either Best Buy or Samsung. Both retailers are doubling the storage for free, so instead of 256GB, you'll get the Tab S11 Ultra with 512GB of storage. And don't forget, there's a microSD card slot if you need even more space.

There are a few things that are different this time around compared to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The biggest difference comes in the form of the design itself, as the Tab S11 Ultra is lighter than its predecessor, with Samsung managing to shave more than 30 grams off.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Some of that can probably be attributed to another change, as there are no longer dual selfie cameras hidden in a notch on the screen. Instead, Samsung dropped the secondary lens, deciding to go with a single 12MP ultrawide camera. It might not make a difference for some, but it might matter to those who are constantly on video calls and enjoyed having the more flexible camera array.

Samsung has a knack for removing one feature just to offer a different, yet helpful change. So if you're disappointed with the Tab S11 Ultra only having one selfie camera, you might be happy to know that Samsung upgraded the battery over last year's model. The 11,600mAh battery, paired with the Dimensity 9400's expected efficiency gains, and this beast could last for days.

At the very least, you'll get a free storage upgrade, which alone is saving you more than $100. Seriously, this deal is beyond crazy, and time's running out.