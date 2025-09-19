Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Beyond the Alphabet (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Beyond the Alphabet is a weekly column that focuses on the tech world both inside and out of the confines of Mountain View.

Samsung recently unveiled its latest iteration of the Galaxy Tab lineup with the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. Besides a handful of smaller changes, this is about as iterative a device release as you can get. That idea recently prompted me to posit whether we've reached the pinnacle of tablets as a whole, or whether there is still room to grow.

Now, that same idea has got me wondering about whether you should buy the Galaxy Tab S11 or S11 Ultra. So without further delay, let's dive in and see what conclusion we come to.

Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Display 11-inch

2560 × 1600 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz 14.6-inch

2960 × 1848 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus Memory 12GB 12GB (16GB with 1TB storage) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Operating system One UI 8 One UI 8 Front camera 12 MP (Ultra Wide 120°) 12 MP (Ultra Wide 120°) Rear cameras 13 MP 13 MP

8 MP (Ultra Wide) Battery 8,400mAh 11,600mAh Charging 45W Super Fast Charging 45W Super Fast Charging Dimensions 165.3 x 253.8 x 5.5 mm 208.5 x 326.3 x 5.1 mm Weight 469g 690g IP rating IP68 IP68 Colors Grey, Silver Grey, Silver

Why you should buy the Galaxy Tab S11 series

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

We've already written a few different pieces about the various reasons why the Galaxy Tab S11 or the Tab S11 Ultra should be on your radar. And it all starts with the most "basic" of factors, as there are few companies that can release devices that are as premium as these.

You may have a hard time telling this version from its predecessor, but that's not a detriment when we're talking about ultra-thin tablets housed in a sleek aluminum and glass design. What's also impressive is that Samsung managed to make the 14.6-inch Tab S11 Ultra even thinner than the Tab S10 Ultra, now matching up with Apple's 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. Oh, and it managed to do so while also delivering a larger battery.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Besides the design, Samsung also provides the best software experience among other Android tablets. With the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung is finally implementing some useful features, specifically with DeX. Instead of fiddling around with USB-C capture cards and adapters, "Extended Mode" lets you plug your tablet into a monitor and have the screen extended.

One feature I'm excited to get my hands on is the ability to create different "workspaces" when using DeX. Essentially, this lets you create four virtual desktops, each of which housing apps of your choosing. For example, I can have one workspace for my fantasy football apps, while another one might have Obsidian, Gmail, and Chrome.

I've been hoping to see such a feature introduced, as I usually have multiple desktops and spaces set up on my desktop, Chromebooks, and other computers. And with a tablet as large as the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, it truly gives you that laptop-like feeling.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reasons why you might want to think twice

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There's no preamble here; the price is the biggest hurdle to overcome with the Tab S11 lineup, especially if you have the Tab S10 Plus or Ultra. The Tab S11 is a little bit of an easier pill to swallow, coming in at $799 in its base configuration. But the Tab S11 Ultra and its $1,199 price tag definitely make it more of a "luxury" purchase than anything else.

For just about the same price, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 or the upcoming Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514, and the newly released Pixel 10. Both Lenovo's and Acer's latest Chromebooks are some of the best we've ever seen, thanks to the Kompanio Ultra chip. Plus, who doesn't love getting a new phone, and while the Pixel 10 might not be as feature-rich as the Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL, it's no slouch either.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Part of the reason why I bring up the Chromebook is that if you opt for the tablet approach, all you're getting from Samsung is the tablet and an S Pen. Meaning that if you want a tablet that doubles as a portable workstation, you'll need to pay even more to grab a keyboard case.

Not to mention that, unlike the Tab S11, Samsung has yet to release a successor to the Book Cover Keyboard that includes the trackpad. Currently, only the Book Cover Keyboard Slim is available, which has limited viewing angles and lacks a trackpad. It might not be a big deal to some, but for others, it's rather disappointing.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

One thing you probably noticed about the Tab S11 lineup is that Samsung decided against releasing an updated "Plus" model. While I don't care about the lack of an updated 12.4-inch version, I do care that Samsung doesn't offer either the Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra with cellular.

This feels like a rather silly and unnecessary omission, especially when you take into account that the International model has it. A Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a proper keyboard and 5G connectivity would give it a leg up on many of the best Chromebooks and Windows laptops.

Define, then decide

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I can sit here and nitpick about the nuances over specs or design changes, but the reality is that the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are two of the best tablets that money can buy. That's not me saying that you should run out and buy one, but the nitpicking shouldn't really sway your decision too much one way or the other.

What I recommend is that you identify your wants and needs from a tablet and determine how many of those boxes can be checked off. Which probably means that if you already have a Tab S10 Plus or S10 Ultra, you're probably better off saving the shekels in favor of something else new and shiny that's caught your eye. Then again, have you seen how thin the Tab S11 Ultra is? I mean, I want one just for that simple change alone.