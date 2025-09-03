What you need to know

At IFA 2025, Acer has announced the Chromebook Plus Spin 514, powered by MediaTek's Kompanio Ultra processor.

Acer also introduced two new Chromebox models with the Chromebox CXI6 and Chromebox Mini CXM2.

The Spin 514 and CXI6 will arrive later this year, while the Mini CXM2 arrives in Q1 2026.

It's been a rather surprisingly quiet year for Acer in the Chromebook department, with the last major announcement coming back in April. With IFA 2025 under way, Acer decided it was time to reveal a new Chromebook and even two new Chromeboxes, in addition to all of the products that fall outside of the Android/ChromeOS purview.

Headlining Acer's IFA 2025 announcements is the all-new Chromebook Plus Spin 514. Although the general design might look the same, the Spin 514 gets a fresh coat of paint to celebrate being the first Acer Chromebook powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 Specs Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 Display 14-inch, 2880x1800 (WQXGA+), 16:10, 60Hz (120Hz optional) Processor MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 256GB UFS 4.0 Webcam 5MP (10MP optional) Battery Up to 17 hours (70Wh) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm Audio Jack Dimensions 313 x 232 x 15.5mm Weight 2.99lbs Price $699.99

This marks just the second Chromebook to make use of this chip, as it first arrived in the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 earlier this year. However, Acer's offering might be a bit more appealing to some, thanks to its convertible design and USI-compatible display.

As we've seen with the Chromebook Plus 14, the Kompanio Ultra 910 is an absolute beast capable of handling practically anything you throw at it. And on top of that, this MediaTek chip offers quite a boost to AI performance, as its 50 TOPS of AI processing enables Gemini to flex its muscles without needing to rely on the cloud.

(Image credit: Acer)

But what good is having all of the performance if you have to constantly be plugged in? Thankfully, that won't be a problem with the Spin 514 thanks to the 70Wh battery which Acer rates to last for up to 17 hours on a single charge.

The fun doesn't stop there, as Acer's latest Chromebook is equipped with a convertible design, while the touchscreen display features USI 2.0 compatibility. All of this makes for an incredible Chromebook for everyone, even students who need something lightweight, portable, and versatile.

Pricing for the Chromebook Plus Spin 514 starts at $699, and you'll get 12 months of Google's AI Pro plan for free. We can expect to see Acer's new Chromebook arrive sometime in October.

Not one, but TWO new Chromeboxes

(Image credit: Acer)

It's not all that often that we get a new Chromebox, let alone two. But, that's exactly what Acer is doing at IFA 2025, as the Chromebox CXI6 and Chromebox Mini CXM2 have both been unveiled.

There are some slight differences between the two options, starting with the Chromebox CXI6 having four different processors to choose from. The entry-level model is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, with the high-end model being powered by the Intel Core 7 150U. Meanwhile, the Mini CXM2 comes in three configurations with the Intel N150, N250, and Core 3 N350.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Chromebox CXI6 & Mini CXM2 Specs Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Chromebox CXI6 Acer Chromebox Mini CXM2 Processor(s) Intel Core i3-1305U, Core 3 100U, Core 5 120U, Core 7 150U Intel N150, N250, Core 3 N350 RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD Up to 128GB eMMC Front Ports 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, SD Card, Audio Jack 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Rear Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort, 2.5G LAN 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x HDMI 2.1, LAN, Audio Jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2.5G LAN Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet VESA Mount Compatible ✅ (Mount Kit Optional) ✅ (Mount Kit Optional) Dimensions 166.5 x 165.8 x 43.8mm 161.26 x 119.85 x 33.9mm

Both of these Chromebox models max out with 16GB of RAM, and that's where most of the important similarities stop. The CXI6 supports up to 256GB of storage courtesy of an M.2 SSD, while the Mini CXM2 maxes out with 128GB of eMMC storage.

If you need more proof of that the CXI6 is slightly more versatile, look no further than the 13 ports found on the front and back. On the other hand, the CXM2 packs three USB-A ports on the front, and eight more on the back, potentially offering a "cleaner" look than the CXI6.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer)

Truth be told, neither of these are going to blow you away in terms of performance, but they'll make for great everyday computers. Plus, both of these Chromeboxes are compatible with VESA mounts, but you will need to pick up Acer's VESA Mount Kit separately.

The Chromebox CXI6 is slated to arrive in December, with a starting retail price of $519.99. As for the Chromebox Mini CXM2, you'll have to wait a bit longer, as it's not expected to be released until sometime in Q1 2026, and will set you back about $329.