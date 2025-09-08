In the world of Android tablets, Samsung reigns supreme, and for good reason. These are some of the most premium devices out there, so being able to save $200 on something like the Galaxy Tab S9 shouldn't be ignored.

Although it was released in 2023, Samsung has kept the Galaxy Tab S9 around because it decided against releasing a Galaxy Tab S10. However, the Tab S11 will soon be here to replace the S9, meaning that this deal, or tablet, won't be available for too much longer.

$200 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy With the Galaxy Tab S11 being made official, it won't be long before you won't be able to get the last Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Tab. It also helps that you can save yourself $200 in the process. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: You don't need the latest and greatest tablet, and want to save yourself a bit of cash on one that can still outperform much of the competition.

❌Skip this deal if: You're concerned about future updates slowing down the Tab S9, or missing out on the plethora of AI features that continue being introduced.

There are plenty of pros and cons to take into consideration when buying a device that's more than two years old. However, tablets operate in a kind of weird middle-ground where certain details can be overlooked just because it's a tablet and not your phone.

What makes the Galaxy Tab S9 tempting for some is that since it's an older device, it's more affordable with deals like this one. But it also might be tempting because it doesn't have quite as many AI features packed into it, especially compared to the forthcoming Tab S11.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Those, like myself, who enjoy emulation, will also prefer having the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as opposed to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. Not because it's more performant, but because there's better community support for this chipset, making it excellent for Switch, PS3, and Winlator emulation.

Besides the price, perhaps the most enticing reason to consider the Tab S9 is that it will still outperform much of the competition. Throw in the included S Pen, and the savings, and this makes for a fantastic deal.