Don't pay exorbitant prices on the Galaxy Tab S11, get this 'Fan Edition' tablet instead for almost HALF the price

It's easy to want to run out and get the "new and shiny" toy that was just announced, but it can be just as difficult to stop yourself from doing so. That's exactly what I'm suggesting you do if you're in the market for a new tablet, because Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers much of the same experience, but is currently on sale for just $429.

The Tab S10 FE normally retails for about $500, so this deal saves you $80, and it's available from Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung directly. Speaking of Samsung, if you already have a tablet and want to upgrade, you can save up to $350 with trade-in, knocking the price of the Tab S10 FE down to just $149.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and the ancient Tab S7+ are both worth the most, maxing out the trade-in deal. But as long as you have a tablet that isn't broken and still holds a charge, you can trade it in and save $100. However, the trade-in doesn't stack with the current deal, so it's either one or the other.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: $499 $429 at Amazon Just because it's not as new as the Tab S11, that doesn't mean you should just ignore the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. Not only is a fantastic tablet, at a fraction of the price, but that price is now even lower from pretty much all of your favorite retailers. Price comparison: Best Buy - $429 | Samsung - $429 Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you're in the market for a new tablet, know that you want a Samsung Galaxy Tab, but don't want to pay for the new Galaxy Tab S11.

❌Skip this deal if: you need the most powerful and premium tablet that Samsung offers, short of the Tab S11 Ultra. Or you're still holding onto your Galaxy Tab S9 and are ready to upgrade to the latest 11-inch model.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab FE lineup is far from being overly flashy, which also means that it doesn't come packed to the brim with features you won't use. Well, at least in the Gemini and Galaxy AI department, as some of those features require a bit more horsepower in order to provide a smooth experience.

That said, the Tab S10 FE is an excellent alternative to the Galaxy Tab S11, and not just because they're practically the same size. For one, there are still plenty of fun and useful features available on the Tab S10 FE, such as Circle to Search, and Handwriting Assist in the Samsung Notes app.

The latter of which pairs quite well with the Tab S10 FE, especially when you consider that Samsung includes an S Pen in the box. It's not the fancy new hexagonal S Pen that just debuted with the Tab S11 series, but that's more of a design change than anything else.

Some other features of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE that might be noteworthy are the 90Hz display, IP68 water and dust rating, and the built-in microSD card slot. Plus, the Tab S10 FE is rated for up to 20 hours of battery life, which is even longer than what the brand new Galaxy Tab S11 is rated for.

No matter what way you look at it, as long as you don't have a specific requirement for having the "best of the best," the Tab S10 FE is easily the "best of the rest." Then, you can treat yourself (or loved ones) to a nice dinner with all of the money you saved.