Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 cases 2025

After taking a two-year hiatus, Samsung made a comeback into the flagship Android tablet segment with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. It doesn't take an expert to know that a tablet as premium and large as this one needs a decent case. That's why you need at least one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 cases at home. Aim for a case with a kickstand built in, as those are the ones that make the most sense for a tablet that's meant for entertainment for the most part.
A decent Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 case should be functional and durable
Best overall
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Book Cover is the undisputed champion of Tab S11 cases because it adds a keyboard that works perfectly with the tablet. It's lightweight, acts as a stand, and is really slim, but that price tag has more digits than you'd expect.
Best slim
Samsung's keyboard-less case for the Tab S11 is extremely thin, too, plus it has a tri-fold kickstand design. Unfortunately, the sleek Galaxy Tab S11 Book Cover is also pretty pricey, albeit not as expensive as the nearly $150 keyboard variant.
Best rugged
Affordable? Check. Shock-proof? Check. Comes with a stand? Check. Spigen knocked it out of the park with the Rugged Armor Pro for Galaxy Tab S11. This heavy-duty case has a kickstand and is robustly fortified, monumentally improving impact absorption.
Best folio
Made of PU leather, the DWaybox Retro Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 comes in five charming colors. It has a folio with multiple card slots, a kickstand, an elastic hand grip, and a stylus holder.
Best cheap keyboard
If Samsung's first-party keyboard case is too rich for your blood, get the Doohoeek Bluetooth Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 instead. At just $53, this slim keyboard case is a steal. It's slim, comes with a stand, and even has backlit keys.
Best on a budget
The HUKWIMO Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a cheaper dupe for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Book Cover. It has the same folio design, letting it convert into three different types of stands. The magnetic folio works with the tab's sleep/wake function.
First-party Galaxy Tab S11 cases are awesome, but they get real expensive real fast
Two of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 cases are the first-party ones from Samsung. If you want a keyboard case, nothing works better than the Galaxy Tab S11 Book Cover Keyboard Slim. However, it's also eye-wateringly expensive, priced at an ungodly $145. And if you skip the keyboard to cut costs, the basic Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Book Cover isn't any better. Without a keyboard, you'd still pay a whopping $90 for a mere tablet cover with a folio and stand.
Of course, Samsung's own cases work like a dream, hugging the Tab S11 in all the right places. However, at those prices, you're better off getting dupes that function almost as well as the first-party ones. Alternatively, you can turn to reliable name brands such as Spigen to get quality you can depend on. The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Galaxy Tab S11 is rugged, affordable, and practical. With raised edges and several layers of material added to it for better drop-proofing, it is somewhat bulky, but you get ease of mind in exchange. The Spigen case also has a kickstand and an S Pen storage compartment.
If it's dupes you're interested in, the Doohoeek Bluetooth Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a cost effective keyboard case for the Tab S11. It has a backlit keyboard, scissor-switch keys, a low profile, a kickstand, and even an S Pen slot. If you want to go even cheaper, the HUKWIMO Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a budget-friendly buy without a keyboard. It imitates the three-fold design of the first-party Tab S11 Book Cover, so you can fold the cover to convert it into a stand in three different ways.
