Motorola dips the 2024 Razr Plus in Pantone's rich and smooth mocha shade

What you need to know

Motorola reveals the devices that will rock Pantone's Color of the Year 2025: Mocha Mousse.

The Razr Plus (2024) and the Edge 50 Neo are dipped in this mocha shade; however, the devices will be available in "select markets worldwide."

Motorola states consumers can expect the Razr Plus to appear on motorola.com on December 19 for $799.

Motorola is debuting another wave of phones, but with Pantone's recently debuted Color of the Year.

The OEM highlighted its continued partnership with Pantone as it announced its Color of the Year 2025: Mocha Mousse. Specifically, the color received the name PANTONE 17-1230. In a statement, Motorola's vice president of customer experience and design, Ruben Castano said, "Mocha Mousse reinforces the importance of savoring the moment—a reminder to indulge in life’s simple pleasures. Mocha Mousse also inspired us to create a new soft inlay composed of coffee grounds."

Sporting this coffee-inspired color will be the Razr Plus (2024) and the Edge 50 Neo.

Regarding the 50 Neo, Motorola states consumers can expect the same "durable, yet harmonious" design with this phone. On the other hand, the press release states the Razr Plus (2024) was chosen for Mocha Mousse due to its "bold and tasteful" design. Moreover, its large external display will likely help users with quick actions without opening the phone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Motorola) (Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola states that it hopes this new Mocha Mousse option for the Edge 50 Neo and the Razr Plus will encourage users to slow down with self-care.

The vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, Laurie Pressman states, "Characterized by its organic nature, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse artfully brings the virtual and physical worlds closer together by introducing an intimacy and sensorial dimension into the motorola razr 50 ultra/motorola razr+ and the motorola edge 50 neo, enriching our everyday engagement with our favorite devices."

Alongside the announcement, Motorola states consumers can expect to find the Razr Plus (2024) and Edge 50 Neo in Mocha Mousse in "select markets worldwide." The company states that consumers can expect the 2024 Razr Plus on motorola.com on December 19 with a (limited) $799 price tag.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Late in the year is typically when we can expect Motorola's latest Pantone reveal. In 2023, the company showcased the Razr Plus in a Peach Fuzz color, which was Pantone's color for 2024. The shade was described as a "cozy and tender" hue, which represents "feelings of togetherness, community and collaboration."