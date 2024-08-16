How many software updates will the Google Pixel 9 get?

How many software updates will the Pixel 9 get? Best answer: Google introduced its new Pixel series devices, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, at its Made by Google event in August 2024. Customers will be happy to know that all three devices will come with seven years of OS and security updates, as well as frequent Pixel Drops that afford access to exciting new features as they become available. This means all three phones will be considered current and up-to-date for many years to come.

What to Know About The Pixel 9 Series Phones?

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 9 series phones, introduced at Google’s Made by Google event in mid-August 2024, boast tons of upgrades compared to the previous generation Pixel 8 series. From the new look with a camera bar to updated finishes with silky matte glass back and metal sides, they are also more durable.

Seven years of updates means that every time Google announces a new version of Android beyond the Android 14 version these devices come loaded with, you will be able to download it. The devices will support the OS and function as they should. While there’s no telling what features may arrive by 2031, even if the phones can’t run some of the more advanced features that could be coming down the pike more than five years from now, Google assures that the phones will continue to work.

Arguably, most importantly, Google promises to continue to support the phones with security updates. Thus, even if they can’t support every exciting feature that comes by the end of this decade, they will be updated with all the safety and security necessities to ensure they run smoothly and, most importantly, safely. Chances are you’ll be ready to upgrade the phones before they reach end-of-life, which means they’ll have great resale, trade-in, or hand-me-down value as well.

What else should you know about the Pixel 9 series software?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL differ only in size, with the former measuring 6.3 inches and the latter 6.8 inches for those who want more screen real estate. The Pixel 9 Pro XL also boasts slightly more power and faster charging speeds, but beyond that, all specs are the same as the Pixel 9 Pro.

The entry Pixel 9 is still packed with tons of premium features, not far off from the specs found in the step-up devices. The most notable thing the Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro is missing is a telephoto camera on the non-Pro model, and it has a much lower resolution front camera, down from 42MP in the Pixel 9 Pro to just 10.5MP in the Pixel 9. You won’t get an Ultra-Wideband chip, and there’s no temperature sensor. There are some camera features missing, too, including Video Boost, Zoom Enhance, Night Sight Video, and Super Res Zoom Video. So, if you shoot a lot of videos, it would make sense to upgrade to the Google Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Nonetheless, all three phones come powered by the new Google Tensor G4, have tons of AI features included that the processor allows them to run, and include new Google Gemini features, like Gemini Live for conversational chats for Gemini Advanced subscribers. With features like Pixel Studio for unique image generation, Pixel Screenshots for analyzing the context of your screenshots so you can easily find them in a searchable database, and Add Me to add yourself to group photos while you take them, these phones take the cake in the line-up.

Considering that the Google Pixel 9 series phones can last for seven years — that’s an entire middle and high school run and longer than you might even keep your computer — you’ll want to keep them well protected. Once you choose the model you want, opt for one of the best Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro cases and Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro screen protectors to further protect your investment. As long as you take care of the phone you choose, the Pixel 9 series devices will likely outlast your desire for them.

