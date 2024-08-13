Best Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro screen protectors 2024
Upgraded displays need upgraded screen protection.
The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have a lot in common, sharing nearly identical bodies in terms of dimensions and screen sizes. What really sets the two devices apart are the insides, with the Pixel 9 Pro sporting beefed-up specs over the basic Pixel 9. Therefore, you can use all the best Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro screen protectors on both devices interchangeably.
Any of these excellent screen protectors designed for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro's shared 6.3-inch display will serve you valiantly. Decide whether you prefer hardy tempered glass or highly responsive plastic films first, and then you can zero in on the right Google Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro screen protector for you.
These are the best screen guards for the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro
Best overall
OMOTON has been tried and tested through the years, and the brand always delivers. This 3+2 Pack Screen Protector for the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 packs amazing value, giving you three 9H tempered glass protectors for the display and two darkened tempered glass units to protect the camera lenses.
Best full coverage
The JETech Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro includes three tempered glass films that are scratch-proof and shatter-proof. You get a very useful installation frame to achieve the perfect fit when applying the films. Each film has hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings on top.
Best case-friendly
AACL's Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Tempered Glass with Camera Lens Protector is another three-plus-two-pack of glass protectors. All the protectors are clear tempered glass pieces designed to be case-friendly.
Best curved
This three-pack from Supershieldz gives you robust, oleophobic and hydrophobic tempered glass screen protectors for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. Each unit has rounded edges and repels solids, liquids, and fingerprints. For 9H tempered glass, the price is outstanding.
Best durability
The Mr.Shield screen protector kit for the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro includes three Japanese tempered glass screen guards which are more durable and offer better clarity. The brand promises high clarity and touch accuracy.
Best notch-less
Pusiikeer offers you two unbroken pieces of 9H tempered glass protectors, with each having no front camera cutout or notch whatsoever. No dirt can accumulate in the selfie camera notch, keeping the display clean and protected for longer. Both screen guards also repel dirt particles and other debris, both solid and liquid.
Get the right Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro screen protectors
Since the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro both have the same screen size, both phones use the same screen protectors without any alignment issues. In fact, they also use the same phone covers, making it easier for users to shop for Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro cases.
Coming back to screen protectors, there are two main pathways to consider, and a third lesser-known option. Most folks usually opt for tempered glass screen protectors on account of their famous durability and shatter-proof nature. Those who don't like the thickness of glass choose the alternative, which is TPU or PET plastic films. Then there's the hybrid "glass-tick" films that try to blend the two. These are a hit or a miss, depending on the brand and make.
For most kinds of users, a tempered glass screen protector is ideal. In this category, the OMOTON 3+2 Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9 Pro 6.3-inch is the best overall pick. You can use this 6.3-inch screen guard with your Pixel 9 or 9 Pro as with all Pixel 9 or 9 Pro screen protectors. This set gives you explosive bang for your buck, including three tempered glass screen protectors and two tempered glass camera unit protectors in the box. The kit is super affordable and the brand is very well-reviewed, so it's a no-brainer.
