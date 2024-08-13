What color Google Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL should you buy?

The Pixel 9 Pro is basically a beefed-up version of the Pixel 9, sharing nearly identical specs. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL brings slightly more significant upgrades over its younger siblings such as a bigger screen and a larger battery. All three Pixel phones share the same Tensor G4 in-house processor.

Physically speaking, though, the only difference between the 9 Pro and the 9 Pro XL is the size. Since the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are identical in appearance and share the same shades, the colors below are applicable to both models. This guide should help you decide what color Google Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL you should buy.

Twin siblings Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL share the exact same color options

Rose Quartz - Flushed pink: Whether you choose the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL, this strawberry milk pink is a stunner. The rosy color instantaneously identifies your Pixel 9 series phone as the Pro or Pro XL model. Hazel - Gray-green tones: Hazel is a classic Pixel color and it looks just as charming on the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL as it did on earlier models. The muted green tint isn't as prominent as the Pixel 9's minty Wintergreen variant. Obsidian - Timeless classic: Black is black, enough said. You can't go wrong with Obsidian, an ashy black shade with shiny dark gray accents. If nothing pleases you, this color will suffice. Porcelain - So fancy: This luxurious hue of beige always looks more expensive for some reason. If you like to flaunt, get a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL in this fancy cream color called Porcelain.

Picking the right color of the Google Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL

When wondering what color Google Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL you should buy, the first thing you should think about is your favorite color. If you don't immediately take a liking to any of the four shades, you can consider your existing devices such as your earbuds and smartwatch.

Google refreshed two more lineups along with the Pixel 9 family of Android phones. If you're upgrading your companion devices or purchasing them for the first time, consider the color of the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 as well as the Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL. Depending on the aesthetics of the entire ecosystem, you could go for a unified color palette across the board.

For instance, I'd pick the pink hues for all my Pixel gear because it's splashy and unique to this launch. Thus, I'd choose the Google Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL in Rose Quartz, the Pixel Watch 3 in Polished Silver Aluminum with a Rose Quartz Active Band, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Peony.

Lastly, you should also consider the aftercare when choosing the color of your tech. Lighter shades like Porcelain will get dirty faster, thus requiring more frequent cleaning.