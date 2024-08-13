Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL cases 2024

It's large, it's in charge, and it's anything but subpar. The fabulous new Google flagship deserves only the best Pixel 9 Pro XL cases and we have rounded up all of them right here for your perusal.

A phone as big as this doesn't need any more bulk layered on top, which is why the best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL cases are lightweight yet robust. You can choose a transparent one that showcases the sleek back of your super-sized Pixel, or you can get a fashionable number that adds more pizzazz to the device. The choice is yours, embrace your style and add a ton of cool features to your Pixel 9 Pro XL with these cases.

All the best Pixel 9 Pro XL cases for every type of user

TORRAS 360° Spin Magnetic Stand Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL View at Amazon Best overall TORRAS managed to upgrade a perfectly good clear case and made it even better. You get a 360° Spin Magnetic Stand that rotates, propping up the Pixel 9 Pro XL at various angles. This case adds military-grade drop protection and the stand acts as a grip and MagSafe ring. Spigen Slim Armor CS for Pixel 9 Pro XL View at Amazon Best wallet Eliminate the need to carry your wallet with the Spigen Slim Armor CS for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This non-traditional wallet cover has a sleek slot on the back that accommodates one or two cards and some cash. You also get rugged impact absorption from this case. Thinborne Pixel 9 Pro XL Case View at Amazon Best thin case Without a doubt, Thinborne makes the best thin case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. This impossibly slim phone case is made of highly durable 600D aramid fiber and it somehow manages to add MagSafe compatibility to your Pixel. You get a free tempered glass screen protector in the box. Poetic Guardian Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL View at Amazon Best bumper cover Poetic promises full frontal protection and robust impact resistance from its military-grade Guardian Case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Available in several bi-colored frames, this bumper cover shows off the seemingly-naked backside of your Pixel 9 Pro XL without really exposing it. Nillkin Magnetic Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case View at Amazon Best grip Nillkin's cases are super affordable, but they don't look cheap. The brand's Magnetic Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case is a slim outfit with a textured back, adding more grip. It's made of dual TPU and PC layers for drop protection, you get lanyard holes on the side to add straps, and there's a MagSafe ring built into it. Mous Intralock Phone Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Check Amazon Best customizable The Mous Intralock Phone Case is a modular accessory for your Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. The case itself is fabulous and supports MagSafe, but you can turn it up a notch and buy the brand's Intralock add-ons like a bike mount or selfie stick to get the most use out of it.

A device of the Pixel 9 Pro XL's proportions needs low-profile protection

The gigantic 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL needs 360-degree protection, but you can't get a case that bulks it up. A large device such as this is heavier than average, so any thicker phone case will just make it more difficult to carry. This is why the best Pixel 9 Pro XL maintain a narrow waistline.

Just because a phone cover is thin doesn't mean that it can't be protective or highly practical. TORRAS presents a prime example of this with its 360° Spin Magnetic Stand Case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. This slender, smokey, and translucent Pixel case adds a dark tint to your phone. It's a very thin case that boasts military-grade drop protection. The magnetic ring on the back can act as both a stand as well as a grip for your phone. And, of course, you can use all the coolest MagSafe accessories for Android with it.

TORRAS offers various versions of its case for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but this is the ideal model for the 9 Pro XL. It's not pricey, adds MagSafe compatibility, looks sleek, and has a reliable, spinning kickstand that can serve many purposes, therefore making it the best Pixel 9 Pro XL case overall.

Once you're done picking the most suitable Pixel 9 Pro XL cover for your needs, be sure to grab a screen protector for it as well.