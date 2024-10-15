AYN Odin 2 Portal announced with an OLED display and plenty of power

What you need to know

AYN has announced its next Android-powered handheld, the Odin 2 Portal.

The Odin 2 Portal features a 7-inch OLED display, with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be made available for pre-order through Indiegogo, with the campaign expected to begin in the coming weeks.

While the temperatures outside continue to drop, the Android gaming handheld scene is starting to heat up. AYN surprised many by announcing its next handheld in the Odin 2 Portal.

There are a few key differences between the Odin 2 and the upcoming Odin 2 Portal, starting with the display. The Odin 2 sports a 6-inch LCD display paired with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Odin 2 Portal features a 7-inch AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Something that remains unchanged is that AYN will continue to lean on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with the Odin 2 Portal. This might come as a bit of a surprise given that the Ayaneo Pocket S and upcoming Pocket EVO are powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2.

We aren't really sure if this is due to an exclusive deal between Ayaneo and Qualcomm, or if AYN would rather just stick with what it knows. In reality, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 still provides more than enough oomph for a dedicated Android gaming handheld.

Not much else is known about the Odin 2 Portal just yet, as we'll likely have to wait until the Indiegogo campaign is live. We're curious to see what storage and RAM configurations there are, and of course, how much it will cost.

(Image credit: AYN)

AYN has been fairly quiet in 2024, with the only major release coming in the form of the PS Vita-like Odin 2 Mini back in June. Besides that, the Android gaming handheld space has been dominated by the likes of Ayaneo, and more recently, Retroid with the Pocket 5 and Pocket Mini.

Speaking of which, the Odin 2 Portal appears to be a direct competitor to the Ayaneo Pocket EVO. The EVO was announced in early August but has yet to actually be released, although the Indiegogo page says it's expected to arrive sometime in November. It too features a 7-inch OLED display but with a higher 165Hz refresh rate, and a starting price of $499.

