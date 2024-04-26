The Ayaneo Pocket S is incredibly powerful and incredibly expensive

What you need to know

Ayaneo has finally shared more details regarding its next Android gaming handheld.

The Pocket S is powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, featuring up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

There are two versions available, with the Pocket S 1080P Edition and 1440P Advance Edition.

Ayaneo's Indiegogo campaign is underway, with "Early Bird" prices starting at either $399 or $439.

Before the calendar flipped into 2024, Qualcomm and Ayaneo surprised us all with the introduction of the Pocket S. After a few teasers here and there, but nothing substantial being shared, that's all changed. Ayaneo has officially shared the full spec sheet, along with pricing.

Nothing has changed in that the Pocket S will still be powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. However, it turns out that there Ayaneo is planning to launch two versions, the 1080P Edition and 1440P Advance Edition. The only difference between the two will be the screen resolution, but everything else remains the same.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

As you might suspect, the 1080P Edition features a 6-inch "Borderless" IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The Advance Edition includes the same screen size but with an increased resolution of 2560 x 1440 for a higher pixel density and clearer picture. Surprisingly, there was no mention made of whether either model will offer refresh rates above 60Hz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ayaneo Pocket S Display 6-inch "Borderless" IPS Resolution 2560 x 1440 (490 PPI) / 1920 x 1080 (368 PPI) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 RAM 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 Cooling VC + Active Air Cooling Connectivity USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C / microSD Card Slot / Wi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 6,000mAh w/ PD Fast Charge Extras Hall sensing joysticks / Linear Hall Triggers Biometrics Power Button Integrated Fingerprint Recognition Dimensions 213.9 x 85 x 14mm Weight 350g

Paired with the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, Ayaneo is offering either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of expandable storage. If you opt for the 512GB or 1TB model, the Pocket S utilizes UFS 4.0, while the 128GB version relies on the older UFS 3.1 standard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ayaneo) (Image credit: Ayaneo) (Image credit: Ayaneo)

What all this means in terms of performance is kind of subjective. According to Ayaneo, the G3x Gen 2 offers 30% more CPU performance, while "GPU performance is doubled" compared to the G3x Gen 1. Ayaneo also claims that this chip will allow the Pocket S to "achieve a maximum continuous performance output of 15W."

Moving onto the design, it's about what you might expect, basically offering an Android-powered Nintendo Switch without removable controllers. The Pocket S has a few extra features that might surprise you, as it includes Hall Sensing Joysticks and Linear Hall Triggers. These are preferred amongst gaming handheld owners, as they are magnetic and reduce the likelihood of dealing with stick drift.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

It's pretty obvious that Ayaneo is going for elegance with the Pocket S, a far cry from the "retro" theme that was offered with the Pocket AIR. Instead of relying on a plastic shell on the front and back, the Pocket S is made from a "CNC aluminum alloy mid-frame" along with 2.5D glass on the front panel.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ergonomics might be a concern for some, and Ayaneo has also thought of that. The company includes a "protective shell ... incorporating ergonomic grips." And when your gaming session is done, there's a Magnetic Detachable Flip Cover that keeps the screen looking nice.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ayaneo) (Image credit: Ayaneo)

Now for the big question — price. The Indiegogo campaign is already underway, with IGG Early Bird pricing starting at either $399 for the 1080P Edition or $439 for the 1440P Advance Edition. This is for the base configuration, which includes 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And if you want the "best of the best," you're looking at either $559 or $589, respectively.

Once the Indiegogo campaign comes to a conclusion, the retail price jumps up quite a bit for both models. With the same base configuration, the Pocket S 1080P Edition will set you back $559, while the 1440P Advance Edition comes in at $589. At the time of this writing, Ayaneo has already blown past its Indiegogo goal, and you can still get your hands on those Early Bird models.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ayaneo) (Image credit: Ayaneo)

Lastly, we will have to wait just a little bit longer before the Pocket S makes its way to the masses. According to Ayaneo, the 1440P Advance Edition will begin shipping sometime in the "middle of May." Meanwhile, the 1080P Edition arrives at the "end of June."