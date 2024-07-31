Ayaneo recreates two of the best gaming handhelds, powered by Android

What you need to know

After being announced earlier this year, the Ayaneo Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro are now available for pre-order.

Both of these gaming handhelds are running Android, with the DMG powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 and the Micro uses the Helio G99.

Early Bird pricing for the Pocket Micro starts at $189, while the DMG starts at $339.

The world of gaming handhelds goes far beyond the likes of the Steam Deck and recently released ROG Ally X. Over the past year alone, we've seen a rise in handhelds powered by Android, such as the AYN Odin 2 and Ayaneo Pocket S. However, Ayaneo is coming strong with two handhelds that are sure to invoke some nostalgia.

As you might have surmised, the Ayaneo Pocket DMG is a vertical gaming handheld, offering a reminiscent design of the original Game Boy. It features a 3.92-inch OLED display, with a 1240 x 1080 resolution and is capable of reaching up to 500 nits of brightness.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the DMG is that it's powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. This is the same chip that's found in the Ayaneo Pocket S, marking just the second device to make use of this SoC. There are also four different configurations to choose from, starting with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and maxing out with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Oh, and there's a microSD card slot if you need even more space for games.

Although the design harkens back to the Game Boy, this isn't the same handheld you grew up with. In addition to the D-Pad and ABXY buttons, the Pocket DMG is also equipped with a Hall Sensing joystick, resting within a "Dual-Mode Touchpad" area. This should make it easy to navigate throughout the interface, but it can also be mapped to act as an additional thumbstick.

You can check out the full spec sheet below, but the Pocket DMG is packed to the gills with features and options that you wouldn't expect. This includes things like Active Air Cooling, "Coastline" shoulder buttons, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Ayaneo Pocket DMG Ayaneo Pocket Micro Display 3.92-inch OLED / 1240 x 1080 3.5-inch IPS / 960 x 640 / 3:2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 Cooling Air-cooled active cooling Air-cooled active heat dissipation Joystick Hall-effect Hall-effect Vibration motor X-axis linear motor X-axis linear motor Gyroscope Six-axis gyro Six-axis gyro Ports USB 3.2 Type-C / microSD Card Slot USB 2.0 Type-C / microSD Card Slot Extras Trackpad / MagicSwitch wheel / Wi-Fi 5 / Bluetooth 5.3 Fingerprint Reader / Wi-Fi 5 / Bluetooth 5.2 Software Android 13 Android 13 Battery 6,000mAh (25W PD) 2,600mAh Dimensions 91.5 x 151 x 22.3mm 156 x 63 x 18mm Weight 278g 233g Colors Arctic Black / Moon White / Retro Color Obsidian Black / Charm Red / Vintage Grey

If the idea of a vertical handheld isn't your cup of tea, then you might want to check out the Ayaneo Pocket Micro. This one was designed with the Game Boy Micro in mind, which was first released back in 2005.

With the Pocket Micro, we have a 3.5-inch IPS display, complete with a 960 x 640 resolution. That might not seem like a big deal, but between the resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio, this pocketable handheld offers 4x scaling for Game Boy Advance emulation.

Under the hood, Ayaneo opted to go with MediaTek's Helio G99 chip, the same SoC found in Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 and the Tecno Camon 20 Pro. This is paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage. As for battery life, Ayaneo squeezed a 2,600mAh cell into the Pocket Micro, claiming it offers more than six hours of gameplay on a single charge.

One thing you don't have to worry about with the Pocket Micro are bezels. It follows in the footsteps of the Pocket S, offering an immersive experience without worrying about distracting bezels getting in the way.

In terms of controls, the D-Pad and ABXY buttons are slightly inset, providing another call back to the original Micro. However, Ayaneo's handheld brings thumbsticks on either side, in addition to the four bumpers found on the top.

Lastly, if you're worried about durability with the Pocket Micro, you can rest easy. Ayaneo relies on the "same CNC aluminum alloy frame" that the company began using with the Pocket S. Plus, there's an anodized finish providing a "matte texture for a luxurious tactile experience."

Now for the big questions — how much will these cost and when will they be available? Starting with the Pocket DMG, we hope you're ready to empty your wallets. The splits in pricing below are for the Early Bird price and what the device will retail for.

8GB+128GB: $339 / $449

12GB+256GB: $419 / $529

16GB+512GB: $499 / $609

16GB+1TB: $589 / $699

The only catch here is that the 16GB/1TB model is only available with the "Retro Color limited edition" Pocket DMG. Any of the other configurations are only available in either Moon White or Arctic Black.

Things are a bit more simple with the Ayaneo Pocket Micro, as there are only two configurations. The 6GB/128GB model will set you back $189 if you pre-order through Indiegogo and will retail for $219. Meanwhile, the 8GB/256GB version can be had for $219 during the Early Bird period or $249. However, there is a Retro Gray limited edition with an 8GB/256GB configuration, coming in with an Early Bird price of $249 while retailing normally for $279.

Unfortunately, although it's great that you can get your order in now, be prepared to wait a bit. Ayaneo estimates the Pocket Micro will ship in the "middle of September," while the Pocket DMG won't arrive until the "end of October."