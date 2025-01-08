Best OnePlus 13 screen protectors 2025

Screen protection is important for any smartphone. Don't skimp out, get the best OnePlus 13 screen protectors instead. You never know when your phone might fall or knock against something causing damage.

Since OnePlus changed the fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 13, not every screen protector works perfectly with the device. Be sure to get a high-quality one so you can use the fingerprint scanner smoothly. I recommend really thin glass ones or better yet, tough TPU films for the best touch sensitivity.

Your OnePlus 13 deserves a high-grade screen protector

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Ringke Dual Easy Film Screen Protector for OnePlus 13 $16.99 at Ringke Best overall Ringke is a reliable brand. The Dual Easy Film for the OnePlus 13 includes two pieces of EPU film that are oleophobic so they repel liquids. Each film self-heals minor abrasions and has a hard coating on top. You get a comprehensive installation and cleaning kit too. Supershieldz (2 Pack) Oneplus 13 Screen Protector TPU View at Amazon Best budget Supershieldz always has a good deal to offer, like this two-pack of TPU screen protectors for the OnePlus 13. The set includes two glossy, scratch-proof films that offer high levels of touch sensitivity at a great price. Fhyeugfy OnePlus 13 [3+3+1 Pack] Self-Healing TPU Film View at Amazon Best all-inclusive set The Fhyeugfy Self-Healing TPU Film three-pack has everything you could ask for. It comes with three self-healing TPU films for the OnePlus 13, three camera lens protectors, and an installation frame. soliocial 2Pack Ultra-Thin Hydrogel Screen Protector for OnePlus 13 View at Amazon Best hydrogel pick While not as durable as TPU, hydrogel screen protectors like this one from soliocial offer good self-recovery from scratches. You also get the added benefit of very high touch response with a hydrogel screen protector. zZjoOoj Oneplus 13 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector View at Amazon Best tempered glass If you are adamant about getting a tempered glass protector, try the zZjoOoj Oneplus 13 Screen Protector for size. This kit includes two unbroken pieces of tempered glass with dark curved borders and two camera lens protectors. Zeking 2+2 Pack OnePlus 13 Privacy Flexible Screen Protector View at Amazon Best for privacy Privacy-focused individuals will appreciate the Zeking 2+2 Pack OnePlus 13 Privacy Flexible Screen Protector. It appears dark from a distance, protecting your device and your personal business at the same time. You get two oleophobic flexible films and two camera protectors.

Your OnePlus 13 deserves a high-grade screen protector

The roster isn't as big when it comes to the best OnePlus 13 screen protectors, at least not yet. There aren't many noteworthy brands that have released accessories for the OnePlus 13 yet, but hopefully, we'll see new launches in the coming weeks. For now, you've got to play it smart when selecting a screen guard.

See, OnePlus opted for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor this time around. Typical tempered glass screen protectors don't play nice with most ultrasonic fingerprint readers, so you're better off picking a flexible TPU, EPU, PET, or hydrogel film for your OnePlus 13.

Ringke has the best screen protector to offer for the OnePlus 13 right now. At nearly $17, the brand's two-pack is sort of expensive. However, the price is worth your while considering there aren't many high-quality alternatives out there. The Ringke Dual Easy Film Screen Protector for the OnePlus 13 is made of EPU or elastomeric polyurethane, so it's flexible and capable of self-healing from minor abrasions and nicks. Ringke added an oleophobic layer to each film, so liquids like oil and water roll right off the surface. This also repels little dust particles and fingerprints. To fortify the screen protectors, each film has a hard coating on top so you get impact and scratch-proofing.

Those of you who insist on having a tempered glass screen protector can try your luck with the zZjoOoj Oneplus 13 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector. It might interfere with the OnePlus 13's fingerprint reader though, so think it through before going through with your decision.

After picking out a decent screen protector, be sure to browse and select one of the best OnePlus 13 cases for your device. Other parts of the phone can also be damaged by bumps, knocks, or falls, and a phone case thwarts such damage.