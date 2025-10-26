Google is ushering in spooky season with Pixel tips and tricks for Halloween

What you need to know

Pixel phones and watches are packed with exclusive features, and Google is now showing off how they can be used for Halloween.

Camera features like Auto Best Take, Add Me, Instant View, and Camera Coach can set the mood for a spooky shot.

You can use AI to generate a Halloween-inspired image and set it as your Pixel Watch face.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Halloween is quickly approaching, and Android brands are starting to tease exclusive features that'll help users celebrate the season. This time, it's Google that is sharing spooky tips and tricks for Pixel phone and watch users in a blog post. Many are available across multiple generations of Pixel hardware, and some are exclusive to the Google Pixel 10 series and the Pixel Watch 4.

For one, Google reminds users that they can make their own custom Pixel Watch face using the photo option, creating a spooky background. You can use a photo from a past Halloween to set the vibe, or find one online. To go all-in on Google AI on Pixel, you can generate a scary Halloween image with Pixel Studio or in the Google Photos app.

Conversational editing is now a key part of the Google Photos app on Pixel, and it makes major edits easy. Google Pixel users can simply describe their Halloween-inspired changes to Photos in natural language, and the changes will be applied — no heavy lifting required.

(Image credit: Google)

Setting the scene for a Halloween party can be tough, so Google recommends users try using the Recorder app to find the right mood. There's a new Recorder feature that makes it possible to add background music to recordings, and the company thinks it'll be great for Halloween.

It recommends recording spooky sounds, then choosing a vibe for the background music. In just a few taps, you'll have scary noises and background music ready to go.

Camera Coach can help make your shots scary

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Then, there are the Google Pixel camera features, like Auto Best Take and Add Me. These tools will make sure Pixel users can get everyone — and their Halloween costumes — in the shot. For lucky owners of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Instant View feature lets participants see the photo on the cover screen in real time.

Finally, you have Camera Coach. For those unfamiliar, Camera Coach is a Gemini-powered photography coach that gives Pixel 10 users tips and tricks to improve their photos specific to their environment.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google thinks Camera Coach would be great for Halloween, as you can tell the coach what you want to do with a photo and get specialized tips. So, it's possible to let Camera Coach know you want to take a scary or seasonal picture and get feedback accordingly.

These features are already on your Google Pixel devices, but it's always nice to see examples of how to use them in the real world, like for the Halloween season.