Our favorite workout earbuds just scored $50 OFF at Best Buy — plus a $30 gift card for members
Deals
By Zachary David published
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are perfect for runners, cyclists, and athletes of all skill levels.
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Right now, Best Buy is offering $50 off the price of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds, along with offering a $30 gift card for select members.
The Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are great for working out, especially with their built-in heart rate monitoring, comfortable fit, and top-tier audio quality. They also sport wireless charging, a long battery life, and compatibility with Spatial Audio and other high-res sound features.
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