Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 vs. Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023: Which should you buy?

One of the biggest reasons Amazon's Fire series of tablets is (and has always been) so popular is that it offers something for everyone at a price that's just too good to resist. Although the majority of the best Fire tablets are primarily geared towards adult users, there are some aimed specifically at the younger audience.

These child-friendly devices have been an integral part of the Fire tablet lineup since their introduction in 2014, with Amazon recently adding two new models - both based on the latest Fire HD 10 - to the family. The two tablets offer quite a few enhancements over their respective predecessors, but which one of them should you get for your kid(s)? Let's compare the Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 vs. Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 and find out.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 vs. Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023: Same, yet different

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 (Image credit: Amazon)

Considering how the Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 are derived from the same product, the newest revision of Amazon Fire HD 10, it should come as no surprise that both tablets have a lot in common. These include a 10.1-inch touchscreen with a 1920x1200 pixel resolution, two 5MP cameras (one each on the front and at the back) with 1080p video recording, and USB-C charging with up to 13 hours of (advertised) battery life. Here's a comparative look at their specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023) Target Age Group 3-7 years 6-12 years Dimensions (With Case) 10.5 x 8.19 x 1.06 inches (with Kid-Proof Case) 10.1 x 7.5 x 0.7 inches (with Kid-Friendly Case) Weight 23.61 oz 23.21 oz Processor & RAM Octa-Core CPU with 3GB Octa-Core CPU with 3GB Storage & Expansion 32GB internal (24GB user available) with microSD card slot (up to 1TB) 32GB internal (24GB user available) with microSD card slot (up to 1TB) Display 10.1-inch Full-HD with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution 10.1-inch Full-HD with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution Speakers & Audio Dual integrated speakers Dual integrated speakers Cameras 5MP (front & rear) with 1080p video recording 5MP (front & rear) with 1080p video recording Physical Controls Power, Volume Power, Volume Power & Charging Full charge in under 4 hours, 9W power adapter included Full charge in under 4 hours, 9W power adapter included Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio USB-C, 3.5mm audio Wi-Fi Dual-Band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 (A2DP and LE support) Bluetooth 5.3 (A2DP and LE support) Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light Accelerometer, Ambient Light Battery Life Up to 13 Hours of mixed use (advertised) Up to 13 Hours of mixed use (advertised) Color/Design Options Blue, Pink, Disney Princess, and Disney Mickey Mouse Nebula, Happy Day, and Mint Bundled Service(s) Amazon Kids+ (1-year, new subscribers only) Amazon Kids+ (1-year, new subscribers only) Other 2-year worry-free guarantee, software/security updates for up to four years 2-year worry-free guarantee, software/security updates for up to four years

Take one glance at the above table and one thing immediately becomes clear - the Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 share the exact same hardware. They are both powered by the same octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and also come with an expansion slot that lets you add up to 1TB of extra storage via some of the best memory cards for Amazon Fire tablets. In fact, the only physical difference between the two is the slightly bulkier 'kid-proof' cover on the standard model, as opposed to the relatively slimmer 'kid-friendly' shell on the Pro version.

It's because the Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 is aimed at kids aged 3-7 who are more likely to throw it around, and the thicker case should keep the tablet protected from all kinds of rough use. The soft, rounded edges of the case are designed to make holding the tablet easier, and the cutouts are deep enough so the young users won't end up accidentally pressing the power and volume buttons.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 (Image credit: Amazon)

On the other hand, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 is meant to be used by kids aged 6-12, who know a little better how to handle a device liks this. That's why it has a somewhat sleeker case that allows easier access to the tablet's ports, as well as plastic buttons that correspond to the device's actual buttons.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 vs. Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023: It's all about the software

As similar as they are, it's their software that differentiates the Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 from each other. Both tablets run Amazon Kids+, which is Amazon's content platform targeted at younger users. It includes a plethora of age-appropriate e-books, games, music, videos, as well as Alexa skills from services like Disney and Nickelodeon.

Amazon Kids+ is designed to help children learn as they're growing up, and it's complemented by a suite of robust access controls that make it super easy for parents/guardians to monitor and control what kids can/cannot do on their Amazon devices. These settings can be managed via the 'Parent Dashboard' and include everything from setting screen-time limits to restricting in-app purchases.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 (Image credit: Amazon)

Now, it's true that both tablets run Amazon Kids+, but the service is configured a little differently on each device. The Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 (meant for kids aged 3-7) restricts the children's web access to only some pre-selected websites as designated by their parents/guardians and features a simpler user interface with bigger UI elements that should make it easier for the little ones to navigate.

On the other hand, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 (meant for kids aged 6-12) allows access to a wider range of websites, although they're still filtered to ensure the kids are not exposed to any inappropriate content. Its user interface is a bit more streamlined too, and children can download a few selected apps from the app store, after approval from their parents/guardians.

Both Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 come bundled with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that renews automatically. That said, you can continue using these devices without the subscription, thanks to the free service called Amazon Kids. Comparing Amazon Kids+ vs. Amazon Kids, the latter doesn't include access to premium content like e-books and games, but still has all the basics such as filtered browsing, multiple profiles, and parental controls.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 vs. Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023: Which should you buy?

It's evident that both Fire HD 10 Kids 2023 and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 are essentially the same in terms of hardware and core features. What really sets apart the latest revisions to these best Android tablets for kids are the customized variations of Amazon Kids+ software that they come with. That software is targeted at different age groups, and you should take note of the group your children belong to when making your choice.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 (Image credit: Amazon)

Are you a parent of a preschool kid aged between 3-7, looking to give your child a safe and easy-to-understand way of learning about the world and everything around them? If that's the case, go ahead and get the Fire HD 10 Kids 2023. It's an incredible audio-visual tool that'll give them access to a diverse range of content that's both fun and informative while still allowing parents to granularly control everything. The fact that you can relax access to this content as your kid grows up makes things even better.

But what if your kid is already aged between 6-12 and all set to start school? What if you want to give them some freedom when it comes to exploring digital content suited to their age while still allowing yourself to keep tabs on everything? This is where the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 2023 comes into the picture. It'll help the child get introduced to a wider range of content — including some pre-filtered websites and even a few apps — but you'll still get to have the final say in what they can/cannot access.

