Best Memory Cards for Amazon Fire Tablet Android Central 2021
Thanks to the included microSD card slot, you can grab one of the best memory cards for the Amazon Fire Tablet quickly to expand the storage. Whether you picked up one of the best Amazon Fire Tablets for yourself or your kids, you've probably noticed that the internal storage doesn't go very far. Unfortunately, you can quickly fill it up with some games, a few apps, and media, which is a bit disappointing. So make sure to pair one of the best Android tablets with the best memory cards and bump up the storage.
- Simply the best: SanDisk 64GB Ultra MicroSD Card
- Plenty of space: Silicon Power 256GB MicroSD Card
- A budget beauty: Kingston Canvas Select 64GB MicroSD Card
- All-in-one: PNY 128GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSD
- Big storage, name brand: Samsung (MB-ME128GA/AM) 128GB MicroSD Card
- A fantastic value: SanDisk 200GB Ultra MicroSD Card
- All you can get: PNY PRO Elite 1TB V30 MicroSD Card
- Faster than fast: Lexar 633x 512GB MicroSD Card
- Ultra rugged: SanDisk 128GB Extreme MicroSDXC
Simply the best: SanDisk 64GB Ultra MicroSD CardStaff Pick
A 64GB capacity is often the sweet spot for many folks when it comes to microSD cards. It has plenty of room for apps, music, and games without spending too much.
Plenty of space: Silicon Power 256GB MicroSD Card
Silicon Power may not be a household name for many, but the company makes some pretty great storage options, including microSD cards. This Silicon Power Superior card includes 256GB of storage while featuring fast transfer speeds and is compatible with many devices, including Amazon Fire Tablets.
A budget beauty: Kingston Canvas Select 64GB MicroSD Card
Like the idea of a 64GB card but want to spend as little as possible? Silicon Power is offering just that, and for bargain hunters, this can't be beaten. Plus, there's an included SD card adapter making file transfers from your PC to the Fire Tablet easier than ever.
All-in-one: PNY 128GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSD
For those who want to store a lot of local files on your Fire Tablet, stepping up to a 128GB card is a smart move. PNY is fast with up to 100MB/s read speeds, making this an impressive option for the best Fire Tablet memory card.
Big storage, name brand: Samsung (MB-ME128GA/AM) 128GB MicroSD Card
Another 128GB card worth considering is this one from Samsung. The EVO Select is powerful, has plenty of room, and is very affordable. Samsung even offers a 10-year limited warranty on this card, so if something goes awry, you'll be protected.
A fantastic value: SanDisk 200GB Ultra MicroSD Card
The SanDisk Ultra 200GB is overkill for most people, but if you want to store an endless amount of movies and other large files, it's a great option. With the larger size, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value for the amount of storage with the SanDisk Ultra.
All you can get: PNY PRO Elite 1TB V30 MicroSD Card
If you want a microSD card that can hold everything you can think of and so much more, then the PNY PRO Elite is the way to go. This is 1TB microSD card is top-of-the-line with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. With the PNY PRO Elite, you'll even get the best A2 Performance rating, making it possible to run apps right from the microSD card.
Faster than fast: Lexar 633x 512GB MicroSD Card
The Lexar 633x is one of the best Fire Tablet memory cards, with its ability to transfer content at up to 100MB/s. Lexar also includes an SD adapter, so you can easily transfer files back and forth to your Fire Tablet of choice.
Ultra rugged: SanDisk 128GB Extreme MicroSDXC
Sometimes it's fine to get a basic microSD card, but if you tend to be a bit rougher with your devices, that simply won't do. Luckily, the SanDisk Extreme is here to save the day with its 128GB of storage capacity, along with being shockproof, waterproof, and even X-ray proof for those times you need to get on a plane.
Expand the storage with the best memory cards for an Amazon Fire Tablet
Any of the above cards will give your Fire Tablet a nice storage boost. Still, if we're recommending one out of them all, our top pick goes to the SanDisk 64GB MicroSD Card. 64GB is a lot of extra space for loading up your local files, and when you add that together with incredible transfer speeds and a solid price, you have an enticing package.
Then again, if you know you have a lot of movies and games to store, you might need something more substantial. In that case, we'd recommend splurging for the SanDisk Ultra 200GB MicroSD Card. This card offers a lot more space without breaking the bank, making it one of the best Fire Tablet memory cards that you can spend your hard-earned cash on. So, whether you are using Fire 7 for watching movies or a Fire HD 10 for getting your work done, a great microSD card to handle everything you need.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best microSD cards you can buy for Android
A microSD card makes it easy to move your files, photos, and music from device to device without having to rely on steady Wi-Fi or costly data. It also helps if you like to load your phone with apps. These are the best microSD cards you can buy for an Android device.
These are the best microSD cards for the Galaxy S8
Here's how to give your GS8 some more storage — fast. MicroSD cards are affordable, available, and can be transferred for use on your next phone once your S8 is retired, making them a worthy investment.
These are the best cases for the Amazon Fire HD 10
The Amazon Fire HD 10 may be more affordable than most tablets, but you’ll still want to keep it protected with a case.