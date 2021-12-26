Best Memory Cards for Amazon Fire Tablet Android Central 2021

Thanks to the included microSD card slot, you can grab one of the best memory cards for the Amazon Fire Tablet quickly to expand the storage. Whether you picked up one of the best Amazon Fire Tablets for yourself or your kids, you've probably noticed that the internal storage doesn't go very far. Unfortunately, you can quickly fill it up with some games, a few apps, and media, which is a bit disappointing. So make sure to pair one of the best Android tablets with the best memory cards and bump up the storage.

Expand the storage with the best memory cards for an Amazon Fire Tablet

Any of the above cards will give your Fire Tablet a nice storage boost. Still, if we're recommending one out of them all, our top pick goes to the SanDisk 64GB MicroSD Card. 64GB is a lot of extra space for loading up your local files, and when you add that together with incredible transfer speeds and a solid price, you have an enticing package.

Then again, if you know you have a lot of movies and games to store, you might need something more substantial. In that case, we'd recommend splurging for the SanDisk Ultra 200GB MicroSD Card. This card offers a lot more space without breaking the bank, making it one of the best Fire Tablet memory cards that you can spend your hard-earned cash on. So, whether you are using Fire 7 for watching movies or a Fire HD 10 for getting your work done, a great microSD card to handle everything you need.