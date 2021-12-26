Best Memory Cards for Amazon Fire Tablet Android Central 2021

Thanks to the included microSD card slot, you can grab one of the best memory cards for the Amazon Fire Tablet quickly to expand the storage. Whether you picked up one of the best Amazon Fire Tablets for yourself or your kids, you've probably noticed that the internal storage doesn't go very far. Unfortunately, you can quickly fill it up with some games, a few apps, and media, which is a bit disappointing. So make sure to pair one of the best Android tablets with the best memory cards and bump up the storage.

SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD Card

Simply the best: SanDisk 64GB Ultra MicroSD Card

Staff Pick

A 64GB capacity is often the sweet spot for many folks when it comes to microSD cards. It has plenty of room for apps, music, and games without spending too much.

Silicon Power 256gb Microsd Card U3 Render

Plenty of space: Silicon Power 256GB MicroSD Card

Silicon Power may not be a household name for many, but the company makes some pretty great storage options, including microSD cards. This Silicon Power Superior card includes 256GB of storage while featuring fast transfer speeds and is compatible with many devices, including Amazon Fire Tablets.

$25 at Amazon
Kingston Select 64GB Microsd Canvas Select Render

A budget beauty: Kingston Canvas Select 64GB MicroSD Card

Like the idea of a 64GB card but want to spend as little as possible? Silicon Power is offering just that, and for bargain hunters, this can't be beaten. Plus, there's an included SD card adapter making file transfers from your PC to the Fire Tablet easier than ever.

PNY Elite-X 128GB microSD

All-in-one: PNY 128GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSD

For those who want to store a lot of local files on your Fire Tablet, stepping up to a 128GB card is a smart move. PNY is fast with up to 100MB/s read speeds, making this an impressive option for the best Fire Tablet memory card.

Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD card

Big storage, name brand: Samsung (MB-ME128GA/AM) 128GB MicroSD Card

Another 128GB card worth considering is this one from Samsung. The EVO Select is powerful, has plenty of room, and is very affordable. Samsung even offers a 10-year limited warranty on this card, so if something goes awry, you'll be protected.

$35 at Amazon
SanDisk Ultra 200GB MicroSD Card

A fantastic value: SanDisk 200GB Ultra MicroSD Card

The SanDisk Ultra 200GB is overkill for most people, but if you want to store an endless amount of movies and other large files, it's a great option. With the larger size, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value for the amount of storage with the SanDisk Ultra.

$25 at Amazon
PNY PRO Elite 1TB MicroSD Card Render

All you can get: PNY PRO Elite 1TB V30 MicroSD Card

If you want a microSD card that can hold everything you can think of and so much more, then the PNY PRO Elite is the way to go. This is 1TB microSD card is top-of-the-line with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. With the PNY PRO Elite, you'll even get the best A2 Performance rating, making it possible to run apps right from the microSD card.

Lexar 633x 512GB MicroSD Card Render

Faster than fast: Lexar 633x 512GB MicroSD Card

The Lexar 633x is one of the best Fire Tablet memory cards, with its ability to transfer content at up to 100MB/s. Lexar also includes an SD adapter, so you can easily transfer files back and forth to your Fire Tablet of choice.

Sandisk Extreme 128GB MicroSD Card Render

Ultra rugged: SanDisk 128GB Extreme MicroSDXC

Sometimes it's fine to get a basic microSD card, but if you tend to be a bit rougher with your devices, that simply won't do. Luckily, the SanDisk Extreme is here to save the day with its 128GB of storage capacity, along with being shockproof, waterproof, and even X-ray proof for those times you need to get on a plane.

Expand the storage with the best memory cards for an Amazon Fire Tablet

Any of the above cards will give your Fire Tablet a nice storage boost. Still, if we're recommending one out of them all, our top pick goes to the SanDisk 64GB MicroSD Card. 64GB is a lot of extra space for loading up your local files, and when you add that together with incredible transfer speeds and a solid price, you have an enticing package.

Then again, if you know you have a lot of movies and games to store, you might need something more substantial. In that case, we'd recommend splurging for the SanDisk Ultra 200GB MicroSD Card. This card offers a lot more space without breaking the bank, making it one of the best Fire Tablet memory cards that you can spend your hard-earned cash on. So, whether you are using Fire 7 for watching movies or a Fire HD 10 for getting your work done, a great microSD card to handle everything you need.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These are the best microSD cards you can buy for Android
move memories

These are the best microSD cards you can buy for Android

A microSD card makes it easy to move your files, photos, and music from device to device without having to rely on steady Wi-Fi or costly data. It also helps if you like to load your phone with apps. These are the best microSD cards you can buy for an Android device.

These are the best microSD cards for the Galaxy S8
Secure storage

These are the best microSD cards for the Galaxy S8

Here's how to give your GS8 some more storage — fast. MicroSD cards are affordable, available, and can be transferred for use on your next phone once your S8 is retired, making them a worthy investment.