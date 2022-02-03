When they're young Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Ready for more Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Amazon has improved its already impressive previous versions of the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet by shrinking its footprint and speeding it up by increasing the RAM. If content consumption is the primary use for a younger child, this is a great choice. $200 at Amazon Pros Lighter and thinner than the previous generation

2-year worry-free warranty

Enhanced parental controls

3GB RAM Cons Content restrictions may be too much for older kids

Older kids may not like the case style The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro model is the same excellent hardware as the standard version but gets a more mature look with a slimmed-down case. The user experience is also a bit more open with access to more apps and web browsing via the options for fewer restrictions from the parental control side. $200 at Amazon Pros Kids can access more apps with parent approval

A filtered web browser is accessible

Comes with a more mature but still fun case

Still has parental controls available Cons Content may not be appropriate for younger kids

Parents may want a more protective case for smaller children

Amazon has been making some of the best Android tablets for kids for years now, and when the company announced its new tablets for 2021, we were pretty excited. That's because not only did the hardware get a refresh, but also because of the new Pro edition of the tablets. However, since the physical devices are identical between the two versions, it can be tough to figure out which might be best for your child when choosing between the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids or Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro — we can help.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids or Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: What specs work best for your child?

In September 2020, Amazon announced its Freetime and Freetime Unlimited rebranding to Amazon Kids and Kids+. While it was mostly a name change, some adjustments are more evident with the new hardware. With the release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, the new tools and additional content that came with the rebranding to Amazon Kids+ are ready to shine.

Fire HD 10 Kids Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Target Age Range 3-7 6-12 Weight 25.2 oz 25.3 oz Display 10.1 in. 1080p full HD 10.1 in. 1080p full HD Dimensions 11.5x8.1x1.0 inches 8.7x6.3x1.0 inches Storage 32GB 32GB Expandable Storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Screen Resolution 1920x1200 (224 ppi) 1920x1200 (224 ppi) Battery life Up to 12 hours of multimedia Up to 12 hours of multimedia Camera 2MP front and 5 MP rear-facing cameras with 720p video recording 2MP front and 5 MP rear-facing cameras with 720p video recording Alexa enabled Off by default Off by default Case Kid-safe bumper case included Kid-safe slim case included Case Colors Aquamarine, Lavender, Sky Blue Black, Purple Doodle, Blue Intergalactic, Sky Blue Case Size 8.2x10.6x1.1 inches 7.4x10.1x0.7 inches Audio Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos Parental Controls Yes Yes Web Browser Hand-picked sites Open but filtered Access to Digital Store ❌ ✔️ Amazon Kids+ One year included One year included Ports USB C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB C, 3.5mm headphone jack Warranty 2-year 2-year

As you can see in the table above, these tablets of two different names are identical from a hardware perspective. Each of these devices has the same refreshed hardware, with the overall footprint of the tablet being shrunk down and the bump in RAM from 2GB to 3GB. These changes add up to a better experience overall when using the device.

One of the drawbacks to the previous generation Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet was that, for younger children, it was a bit difficult to hold it comfortably. However, the tablet is much more manageable by making the hardware thinner and lighter while also doing the same to the bumper case included with the 2021 model. Don't get me wrong, it's still a 10.1-inch screen, which can still be a bit cumbersome for small hands, but it is better than before.

So you may be wondering if both tablets are the same for standard and Pro versions, why does one say Pro and not the other? Good question and the reason is behind the difference in software.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is intended for children, but for those kids who are old enough and ready for a less "kiddy-looking" package.

On the outside, the difference when you purchase the Pro model is in the case that it comes with. That case is much slimmer, comes in different colors, and though it will still provide good protection for the tablet, it gives off a more mature feel. This impression of the tablet looking and physically feeling more "grown-up" is intentional because the tablet is targeted at kids between the ages of 6 to 12.

The other reason for the Pro moniker is how the tablet's user interface appears and what the child can access. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablets have the excellent parental controls that Amazon has provided along with the two-year worry-free warranty, but the Pro version ships with options that older kids will likely prefer.

With access to a digital store, kids using the Pro edition will be able to find more apps at their fingertips. However, they won't be able to download them without your permission first. This means that while your child has more freedom of choice in the apps they can explore, you will still be able to ensure those apps conform to what you deem appropriate.

Along with the expanded app library, your child will also have access to a web browser to explore their curiosities. The browser, however, won't be able to access the breadth of what the internet has to offer though. There are built-in controls that will filter out inappropriate content, and you can allow or block specific sites of your choosing.

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablets have dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support for excellent sound when watching age-appropriate content on the 10.1-inch HD screens. Plus, when you prefer your child enjoys their entertainment without disturbing others, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth to plug in a pair of the best headphones for kids.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids or Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: Which should you buy?

While it's hard to go wrong with either the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids or Kids Pro, one is likely to be better for your child, depending on their age and when you buy the tablet. If your child is under 6 years old, you may prefer the standard model. It will have a more durable case and a more age-appropriate visual and content appeal. Plus, aside from the difference in the case, the other changes are software that you'll be able to unlock when you feel your child is ready.

However, if your child is already in the 7 to 12 age range, the Kids Pro model will better serve you. It gives your maturing kid a tablet that looks less like it's for a much younger child and allows them to explore more of what technology can do in an environment you can control. Regardless of which device you go with, you will be getting a wonderful tablet for your child to grow with.

Time to explore Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet Built to go Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet offers a two-year worry-free warranty and a free year of Amazon Kids+ so that your young child can enjoy age-appropriate content. In contrast, you enjoy knowing that Amazon has your back no matter what happens to the tablet. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

Going Pro Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet Expanding minds Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro offers older kids an excellent hardware experience paired with software that can match their curious minds. As the parent, you can rest assured that while your child will explore more, you will still ensure it is safe content. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy