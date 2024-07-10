What color Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 should you buy?

Are you debating what color Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 you should buy? Fret no more for we are here to save the day. This guide can help you decide which color to go for. We have also rounded up all the shades for your eyes to feast on right here.

Take a look at all the available colors of the Galaxy Watch 7 before jumping into the nitty gritty of decision-making. Compare and contrast the finer details of the Watch 7's color variants listed below.

The Galaxy Watch 7 only comes in these three colors

There's one key factor to consider when buying the Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung offers three shades of the Galaxy Watch 7, but it's crucial to know that not all colors are available for all of the Android smartwatch's case sizes. The smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 only comes in Green and Cream. Meanwhile, the larger 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 is available to buy in Green and Silver.

As you might have noticed, Green is a staple among both sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Based on this, it's safe to assume that Samsung expects this to be a popular color. We can see why, because the olive green case along with the dark army green band is a handsome look on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

If you want lighter shades, you're forced to choose either Cream or Silver, depending on the watch size that matches your wrist. Feeling unhappy about the limited colorways of the Galaxy Watch 7? You could always consider getting the beefier Galaxy Watch Ultra instead.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in three hues as well, but the selection is more generic. This isn't a bad thing. Dramatic colors make it harder to match bands and even more difficult to coordinate outfits. If you're curious, you can always check out all the colors of the Galaxy Watch Ultra.