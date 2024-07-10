What color Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in a single 47mm size and three color options. You can choose from a wide variety of bands to reflect your style, but the body of the watch itself is important too.

Choosing what color to buy is the final decision before taking the plunge and swiping that card. A smartwatch's color matters a lot more than something like a tablet or a phone, mainly because it's an accessory that you wear on your wrist. If you don't get the right color, it might not match your outfits. Check out all the available hues of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and then you can make your choice.

Sneak a peek at the three shades of the Galaxy Watch Ultra

Titanium Gray is a dark, ashy color of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. It's a versatile hue that goes with a wide variety of bands and outfits. You wouldn't expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra to have an ultra-shiny hue, and it doesn't. Instead, we have a muted metallic Titanium Silver that looks way classier. You would expect the third color of the Galaxy Watch Ultra to be blue or gold, but it isn't either. Instead, Samsung gave us the fashionable and modern Titanium White option this time.

All the colors of the Galaxy Watch Ultra look enticing

Let's be honest, there are very minimal differences between all three shades of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. You have one undertone and the shade just gets darker across the trio of the Android smartwatch's colors.

Titanium Gray is easily the most versatile color, followed closely by Titanium Silver. I'd suggest taking a long, hard look at all your clothes before deciding between either shade. The darker colorway goes with a lot more outfits than the silver variant, since you can't always wear silver with everything.

If you're not afraid to take a risk and have a matching aesthetic, Titanium White could be a great and unusual choice for you. It'll be easier to match watch bands and apparel with white too, depending on the contents of your wardrobe of course.

Once you've made up your mind about what color of the Galaxy Watch Ultra you should buy, be sure to check out matching watch bands for it as well. You'll want to have at least one or two extra pairs for special occasions.