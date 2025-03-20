What you need to know

Huawei launched its latest foldable, the Pura X, which makes you double take at its clamshell, book-style fusion.

The device remains small like a clamshell with a 3.4-inch cover screen, but opening it produces its wide, immersive 6.3-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The Pura X boasts HarmonyOS Next, which drops away from Android app support, as well as its Harmony Intelligence AI assistant.

The foldable is on sale in China for roughly 7,499 yuan and there is no word on whether it will make an overseas appearance.

Huawei's latest phone launch is here and it's truly walking the line between foldable designs.

The Chinese OEM debuted the Pura X foldable phone today (Mar. 20); however, the device seemingly teeters between clamshell and bookstyle foldable designs (via The Verge). When folded, the Pura X looks like your standard clamshell foldable; however, you'll note that the hinge is to the left, like a Galaxy Z Fold 6. On the front, the Pura X features a 3.5-inch OLED display with a max 120Hz refresh rate and a 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

Above that rounded corner square cover screen is the Pura X's triple camera array. The horizontal housing features a 50MP primary lens with f/1.6 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization). This is joined by a 40MP ultra-wide angled lens and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Opening the Pura X is where things take a more book-style turn as Huawei provided it with an immersively wide 6.3-inch OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The company states it features 2,500nits of peak brightness and 1,440Hz PWM dimming.

Huawei really doubles down on the width and broadness of this foldable's display, stating users can enjoy such a view in landscape or portrait mode. For viewing videos, Huawei says users can experience a "broad field of vision" when in landscape and even gaming. However, going vertical sees "pictures and text displayed more widely with clear content."

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Pura X contains a wide variety of Huawei's AI and HarmonyOS software. The cover display features alternating "intelligent lighting effects," the ability to turn photos into stickers on the lock screen, and cute/interactive pets. Users can also use the camera in the phone's folded state for sharp selfies and more. Huawei also added its in-house AI assistant, Pangu, via Harmony Intelligence. As The Verge notes, this is the first of its phones to do so.

Huawei's latest device boasts HarmonyOS Next (OS 5). One of the main highlights of this software is its notable lack of Android app support. The company discussed this new vision of its software in 2024, stating it would be built on its own custom architecture instead of the Android Open Source Project.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Internally, the Pura X steps up its cooling game with the " ultra-cold three-dimensional cooling system." Huawei says this technology improves the phone's heat dissipation and efficiency. What's more, the foldable contains a 4,720mAh battery with 66W wired charging. Those purchasing it in China will find 12GB of RAM and the choice of 256GB and 512GB internal storage. Moreover, the Collector's Edition takes things up to 16/512GB and 16/1TB.

The Huawei Pura X starts at 7,499 yuan (~$1,034) in Stylish Red, Stylish Green, Moon Shadow Gray, Zero White, and Phantom Night Black. For now, the phone remains restricted to the Chinese market. There's no word when/if it will make its way overseas.