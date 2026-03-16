Samsung might already be done selling the Galaxy Z TriFold — and you shouldn't be surprised

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Samsung may stop selling the Galaxy Z TriFold soon as reports say the current batch could be the final restock.

The Galaxy Z TriFold launched as a limited device with a 6.5-inch cover display and a large 10-inch unfolded screen.

High manufacturing and rising component costs are reportedly the main reason Samsung may discontinue the device.

Samsung is still committed to foldables and could launch new models, including a rumored wide foldable soon.

The Galaxy Z TriFold might be one of the most exciting smartphones released in recent months, but it seems Samsung may have already achieved what it intended with the device and could stop selling it soon.

Late last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold. The device features a 6.5-inch cover display that unfolds twice into a large 10-inch screen, essentially turning it into a tablet-sized device. The Galaxy Z TriFold has reportedly been popular in markets where it launched, with stock selling out shortly after going on sale.

However, a new report suggests Samsung may already be done producing the Galaxy Z TriFold and could discontinue sales soon.

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Android Central's take Samsung's most exciting phone in years, and the company may already be preparing to stop selling it. I understand the reasoning, but perhaps it could have been handled differently.

According to Korean outlet Donga (via SamMobile), Samsung plans to stop selling the Galaxy Z TriFold in Korea. The company is expected to restock the device in its home market this week, but reports claim that once this batch sells out, it won't be restocked. This could reportedly be the final batch of Galaxy Z TriFold units sold in the region.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung may continue selling remaining units in other markets where the phone is available, such as the U.S., UAE, Singapore, and China. However, there is no guarantee that sales will continue there either.

Since Samsung is reportedly ending sales in its home market, it's likely the company will not restock it globally. In simple terms, Samsung does not appear to be producing additional units.

The report points to high manufacturing costs as the primary reason for discontinuing the Galaxy Z TriFold. The device was always intended to be a limited release, and it was initially rumored that the Galaxy Z TriFold would be produced in smaller quantities compared to devices like the Galaxy S26 series, which remain widely available.

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Android Central's take Rising component costs have become a major challenge not just for Samsung but for other Android manufacturers as well. It'll be interesting to see how other Android brands adapt to these higher production costs.

Manufacturing the Galaxy Z TriFold is reportedly extremely expensive, and despite its premium price, Samsung may not be making meaningful profits from it.

Rising component costs are also placing additional pressure on the company's Mobile eXperience (MX) division. Reports recently suggested Samsung's mobile division is already in a difficult position, so ending the Galaxy Z TriFold production isn't entirely surprising.

This does not mean Samsung is stepping away from foldables altogether. Devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 continue to perform well. Samsung is also expected to launch new foldables this year, including a rumored wide foldable that could compete with Apple's upcoming foldable device.