Back from the dead: Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold makes an unexpected comeback

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What you need to know

Samsung will restock the Galaxy Z TriFold in the U.S. starting April 10 via online and select retail stores.

The device is being discontinued after this sale, making this likely the last chance to buy the tri-fold phone.

Samsung hasn't confirmed why production is ending, but high costs and limited demand are likely factors.

If you were waiting to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold and thought it was done and dusted, you're in luck, as Samsung has officially announced that it will be restocked and go on sale in the U.S. very soon.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z TriFold will be back on sale in the U.S. starting Friday, April 10, 2026. According to the company, the tri-folding phone will be available through Samsung's online store and select experience stores.

For offline purchases, it'll be available at locations like Los Cerritos Center (Cerritos, CA), Mall of America (Bloomington, MN), Queens Center (Elmhurst, NY), Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY), The Americana at Brand (Glendale, CA), The Galleria (Houston, TX), and Stonebriar Centre (Frisco, TX).

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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Check Amazon Check Walmart View at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is the most bonkers-looking smartphone. It's back on sale starting Friday, April 10, 2026, and it's the absolute best you can buy if money is no object.

Last chance to buy the Galaxy Z TriFold

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung hasn't shared the exact timing for the sale, but based on past restocks, it's likely to go live around 10 a.m. EDT.

If you're planning to pick one up, this could be your last chance. Samsung has confirmed that it's no longer producing the Galaxy Z TriFold, and the device will be discontinued once the remaining inventory is sold out, which could happen quickly after this restock.

Samsung hasn't officially stated why it's stopping production, but reports suggest factors like high production costs, complex manufacturing, limited market appeal, and rising component prices may have played a role. The device was always positioned as a limited-availability product, and this could be its final run.

There are early reports that Samsung may be working on a successor to the Galaxy Z TriFold for a potential launch in late 2027, although nothing is confirmed yet. For now, the company's focus seems to be on upcoming devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a new Wide Fold, likely aimed at competing with Apple's foldable iPhone expected later this year.