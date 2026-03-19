Galaxy Z TriFold might be dead, but a successor is already in the works

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What you need to know

Samsung will discontinue the Galaxy Z TriFold in the U.S. once existing inventory is sold out.

The company is already testing a thinner, lighter TriFold successor for a possible 2027 launch.

Samsung is also developing a slideable phone that could expand to a 7-inch display.

A few days after reports suggested Samsung might discontinue the Galaxy Z TriFold, a new report from Bloomberg has now confirmed it. A Samsung spokesperson said the phone will be discontinued in the U.S. once the remaining inventory is cleared.

That isn't all, as Samsung has reportedly already started working on a successor to the Galaxy Z TriFold. According to a report by Naver (via 9to5Google), the company is developing a next-generation TriFold device targeted for 2027.

Samsung is said to be currently testing the "feasibility" of the device right now, with no confirmed plans for a commercial launch yet. The prototype is said to be both thinner and lighter than the current Galaxy Z TriFold.

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(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Android Central's take To some extent, it also feels like Samsung may be waiting for component prices to stabilize before making the device more viable. That does not seem likely to happen immediately, which aligns with the reported 2027 timeline.

It's interesting to see Samsung already working on a successor so soon, especially after the first generation was discontinued earlier than expected. The company may be focusing on a design that is easier and more cost-effective to manufacture, given that high production costs were cited as a reason for discontinuation.

But that's not all. Samsung is also reportedly working on another interesting device for 2027. The company is said to be developing its first commercial slideable smartphone, which could feature a display that expands to around 7 inches.

Samsung has already showcased similar concepts at MWC 2026 (and even at CES 2026) but did not confirm any commercial plans at the time. The current prototype reportedly uses a manual sliding mechanism rather than a motorized system, though it is still early in development.

It'll be interesting to see if Samsung brings a slideable phone to market in the coming years