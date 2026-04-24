One bankruptcy just wiped out a popular Google TV lineup in Europe

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What you need to know

StreamView GmbH, the licensed European operator for Thomson streaming devices, has filed for bankruptcy just weeks after launching new hardware.

The company owes €36.6 million and isn’t pursuing a bailout, meaning operations, sales, and distribution across Europe are effectively dead.

StreamView’s downfall was reportedly triggered by a severed relationship with its sole Chinese supplier.

Only two weeks after releasing a new streaming dongle, the company behind Thomson TVs and Google TV boxes has collapsed.

StreamView GmbH, the Austrian company holding the European license for Thomson, has filed for bankruptcy, according to a report by AVCaesar. The company owes €36.6 million ($42 million), according to Austria’s Alpine Creditor’s Association. StreamView is not seeking a rescue deal or restructuring plan and will cease operations.

What happened? StreamView did not make products itself. Instead, it partnered with brands, selling Nokia and later Thomson-branded TVs, streaming sticks, and set-top boxes throughout Europe.

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The company depended on one Chinese supplier and financing partner. When that relationship ended and deliveries required upfront payment, StreamView’s cash flow stopped immediately. Attempts to find new investors did not work out.

Hardware in limbo

This is a real loss for people who liked affordable options. Thomson found a good spot in the market, especially after Google stopped making its Chromecast devices. The company sold products ranging from rebranded Walmart Onn 4K Pro boxes (as the Thomson Streaming Box Plus 270) to dongles shaped like the original Chromecast.

Last month, Thomson launched the Google TV Streaming Box 245 (4K), which could compete with the Nvidia Shield. Earlier in April, it released the GoCast 152, which had a more powerful chipset.

Current stock will probably sell out quickly, but you are not left without support. The owner of the Thomson brand, a U.S. company called Established Inc., is still in business. The company says it is looking for a new European partner and promises to keep providing after-sales support for existing devices during the search.

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