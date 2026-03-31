Xiaomi refreshes its streaming dongle with Google TV, but skips 4K again

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What you need to know

Xiaomi is finally launching a true successor to its HD TV stick after nearly five years, with a global release likely soon.

Performance gets a bump with a 38% faster CPU and updated GPU, making everyday streaming smoother.

It still caps out at 1080p, but adds HDR10+, Dolby Audio, and DTS:X to improve overall viewing and sound quality.

After almost five years, Xiaomi is finally releasing a true follow-up to its entry-level HD streaming stick. The Xiaomi TV Stick HD (2nd Gen) has just shown up on the company’s global website, so a worldwide launch is likely coming soon.

On paper, it offers the upgrades you’d expect: faster performance, improved video support, and the same affordable approach that made the original popular for bringing old TVs back to life.

Android Central's Take I can’t help but be frustrated by the use of a micro-USB port in 2024. It feels as if Xiaomi found some old cables and decided to use them here. Switching to Google TV is a big improvement for usability, but giving us only 1GB of RAM seems unfair when modern apps require so much more.

Xiaomi says the new stick offers a 38% boost in CPU performance over the first-gen Mi TV Stick, thanks to upgraded Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. It also supports AV1 decoding, a modern codec that makes streaming more efficient and is now required for any Google TV device certified after March 2021. This means the stick is fully certified for Netflix, Google TV, and all the popular apps.

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Video output tops out at 1080p at 60Hz, which is expected for an HD-focused device. But Xiaomi added HDR10+ support for better contrast, plus Dolby Audio and DTS:X for richer sound.

The remote lands with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Assistant, and you’ve got dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

The elephant in the room

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

But there are still some drawbacks, mainly with RAM and USB. The stick still comes with only 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, just like the previous version. That’s not much for Google TV’s interface, which has become more demanding since the original ran Android 9.

You’ll probably notice slower multitasking and longer app loading times, especially when switching between streaming services. Xiaomi also kept the microUSB port for power instead of moving to USB-C, which is surprising for a device launching in 2026.

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Android Central's Take Sure, this device is appealing in some ways. It’s the kind of thing you buy when you just want your old TV to feel newer. It’s simple, affordable, and gets the job done. Still, releasing a new streaming stick in 2026 that only supports 1080p feels out of date, especially when 4K is common. It will work for many people, but unless the price is very low, I’d probably spend a bit more for something that won’t feel outdated so quickly.

In terms of design, it’s compact with curved edges, measuring 107.4 by 30 by 14 millimeters. It plugs directly into an HDMI port or can use the included extender. The form factor works well.

The main question now is the price. Xiaomi hasn’t shared official pricing yet, but the first-gen HD model sells for about €44 (around $51), and the 4K second-gen stick launched at €59.99 (about $69). This new model will likely be priced between €45 and €55 when it arrives in Wester