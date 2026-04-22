Xiaomi's latest TV proves that QD-Mini LED tech is the future of TVs

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Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

If you want to buy a TV, your choices are LED, QLED, or OLED. LED TVs are mainstream, and they're budget-friendly models that have decent image quality. QLED TVs have steadily gained momentum over the last decade, delivering better image quality and brightness levels but still being pretty affordable. OLED TVs continue to dominate thanks to unmatched picture quality, but they're costly, and are often limited to the high-end category.

That's why I was excited to see the rise of Mini LED tech, particularly Xiaomi's latest TV series that just debuted in India. The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 75 2026 is a mouthful, but the 75-inch TV ticks all the right boxes, and coming in at ₹99,999 ($1,065), it costs less than the Mi QLED TV 75 that I've been using for the better part of four years.

Mini LED TVs are the natural evolution of standard LED TVs, and the smaller LEDs that make up Mini LED (as the name suggests) allow for greater dimming zones, much better contrast levels, increased brightness levels, and less blooming — particularly with HDR content.

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