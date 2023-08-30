The Pixel 8 Pro was already spotted on the Google Store

What you need to know

Google Pixel 8 Pro is spotted on the company's website.

It is seen on Google's subscriptions page, revealing its design alongside the Porcelain colorway.

The spotted image reasonably matches with the earlier leaked renders.

As we near the launch of the Pixel 8 series, likely to happen in a couple of months, the leaks aren't stopping anytime soon. Ironically, this leak comes directly from Google or its Store page, to be precise.

An X user, Android Setting (via Mishaal Rahman), has spotted the alleged Pixel 8 Pro on the Google Store website that supposedly published the device image before the release. The image was spotted in the "Phone Plan" section promoting Google Fi Wireless carrier under the "Google Subscriptions & Services" page.

Here's a look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain.This image is from the Google Store website, which inadvertently published this image early in the promo page for "Google Subscriptions & Services".Thanks to @android_setting for the tip!

At first glance, you wouldn't really know it's the Pixel 8 Pro, but a little digging into alternative text (alt text) by the tipster revealed the image description, saying, "A person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain." Zooming in further gives a clear picture of the Pixel 8 Pro on the rear, featuring a large camera visor with LED flash and the new temperature sensor.

As for the Porcelain colorway, it isn't the first time we have heard about the color option. An earlier leak revealed the Pixel 8 Pro color options that included Porcelain alongside Licorice and Sky. Meanwhile, a recent report from 9to5Google has alleged that we might see Pixel 8 Pro borrowing colors from Google's first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, which came in Porcelain and Obsidian Black.

The leaked renders have already revealed how the colors would look on the Pixel 8 Pro, and the new spotting of the device on Google Store makes it official nonetheless.

Google has always been a key player in bringing unique colorways to its Pixel devices; the recent Pixel 7 series, including the Pixel 7a, are some of the primary examples with colors like Coral, Sea, Lemongrass, and Snow. The upcoming Pixel 8 series also seems to fall on the same path, which is undeniably cool, to say the least.